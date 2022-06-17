Tobin Heath signs for OL Reign

For the first time in seven matches and almost two months, Atlanta United kept a clean sheet in their 2-0 win over Inter Miami on Sunday. Though the Five Stripes largely dominated against a team down to 10 men for over an hour, it still took some moments of inspiration and unpredictability to force Inter Miami open. Luiz Araujo's beautiful long-range finish in the fourth minute and Marcelino Moreno's driving, head-down run in the build-up to Josef Martinez's clincher were two fine examples.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO