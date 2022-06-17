ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

See the Iowa Supreme Court's opinion overturning abortion protections in state constitution

By Des Moines Register Staff
The Des Moines Register
 4 days ago

The Iowa Supreme Court on Friday issued an opinion that will change the status of legal abortion in the state.

The full opinion is below.

The Iowa Supreme Court decision comes on the eve of a U.S. Supreme Court decision on abortion, as well. A leaked draft opinion suggested the conservative majority on the federal court was prepared to overturn the decades-old right to an abortion.

