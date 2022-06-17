Buck Showalter gives strange response to Eduardo Escobar's absence: 'Non-workplace event'

The Mets’ exciting comeback win took a strange turn after the game, when Buck Showalter gave a curious response to why Eduardo Escobar, who was in the clubhouse before Thursday’s series finale, was not in the lineup.

“We’ll see how he is tomorrow,” Showalter said after the game. “A non-workplace event is the way they put it. we’ll see how he is tomorrow. That’s all I can really say legally.”

Showalter cited HIPAA as his reasoning for not being able to disclose more about Escobar’s “non-workplace event,” but he made it seem as if Escobar injured himself doing something non-baseball related, like when Francisco Lindor slammed his finger in a hotel door.

Gio is just waiting for the explanation for this “event,” while Boomer just hopes it’s something silly like Lindor’s bout with the hotel door.

“I fell in the shower or something or slipped on a banana peel,” Gio said as potential reasons for Escobar’s absence.

