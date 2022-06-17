ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petoskey, MI

Petoskey's Kolton Horn, coach Shawn Racignol selected to MHSBCA All-Star game

By Drew Kochanny, The Petoskey News-Review
Petoskey News Review
Petoskey News Review
 4 days ago
DETROIT — Kolton Horn’s time as a Petoskey High School baseball player may have come to an end last weekend in the regional championship round, but it’s not quite the end of his high school playing days.

Horn was recently selected to head to Comerica Park in Detroit for the annual Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Game on Monday, June 20th.

He becomes just the second Northmen baseball player to ever be selected into the game, with the first being Jordan Swiss in 2015.

“I was kind of surprised,” said Horn. “I was just really excited and thankful for the opportunity to go down to Comerica and play. Not many kids can say they’ve played a game at Comerica before, so I’m excited.”

Horn, primarily a catcher who can also play first, was selected to the West All-Star team that will play at 7 p.m. against the East All-Stars, while there’s also a pair of 4 p.m. teams as well.

Horn finished out the season batting .491 against some tough competition, which included 30 RBIs and 20 runs scored, along with 14 doubles. He hit against everyone and batted an even .600 against non-league foes.

“I was playing really good this year,” he said. “I’ve been playing baseball since I was eight, playing tee-ball since I was six, so it’s just finally paid off after all these years being committed.”

Horn won’t be the only person in Comerica Park representing Petoskey Monday, however, as Northmen baseball head coach Shawn Racignol was also selected to coach the 4 p.m. West All-Star team.

Racignol was happy to be selected and feels it’s a great representation of what’s been built in Petoskey going back a while.

“It’s a recognition of our program over the years, going back to Mike Loper and his 17 years of service,” said Racignol. “All I’ve hoped to do is just maintain that winning tradition and if someone thinks we’re doing a good job, I appreciate the recognition on behalf of our town, but I think it’s more of a program thing, than as an individual coach.”

While he won’t get the opportunity to coach Horn in the game, he’ll stick around after his game is over and watch Horn in action and thrilled he gets the chance to watch as a fan.

“I can’t think of a kid that deserves it more,” said Racignol. “He has just done all the right things to become the player that he is. I’m just glad that someone took notice.

“There’s not much that you can do against him from a pitching standpoint. He covers the plate really well, he hits for power to all fields. He’s extremely disciplined in the strike zone. He just doesn’t chase pitches, even in a two-strike count. The more discipline you are at the plate, the easier hitting can get and he figured that out at a young age.”

Racignol’s West All-Star team will also include some northern players in Cheboygan’s Daniel Wilcome and Henry Stempky, both standout pitchers, along with Rudyard’s E.J. Suggitt and Escanaba’s Jared Hanson. Rudyard coach Billy Mitchell and Escanaba’s Scott Hanson will also be coaching alongside Racignol.

Racignol will also have his coaching mentor, Dick Hillaker, a retired Port Huron baseball coach for 29-years, in attendance.

Horn will be the only player out of the north on his West All-Star team, but he’s just excited to go down and show his own talent against the state’s best, which includes a number of players that’ll likely get drafted this summer.

“I feel like that I can show that I can go play with those kids down state,” added Horn. “I’m just excited for the opportunity to go down and play against them.”

Contact Sports Editor Drew Kochanny at dkochanny@petoskeynews.com.

Community Policy