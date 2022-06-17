ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miramar Beach, FL

Do you have info? WCSO looking for suspect in armed robbery at Circle K in Miramar Beach

By Northwest Florida Daily News/USA TODAY NETWORK
Northwest Florida Daily News
Northwest Florida Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xi4gN_0gDvmHI000

MIRAMAR BEACH — The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man reportedly robbed a Circle K at gunpoint early Friday morning.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Circle K at 10685 U.S. Highway 98 in Miramar Beach at 5:20 a.m. following a 911 call regarding a man holding the store clerk at gunpoint, according to a WCSO news release.

The man took an undisclosed amount of cash and ran off heading east toward a nearby plaza. He is described as a white man and wearing a blue mask over his face and a black Cleveland baseball cap with an old logo.

He also was wearing a blue long-sleeve button-down shirt, black pants and black and white tennis shoes.

The investigation was ongoing Friday morning. More information will be released when it becomes available, the WCSO said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the WCSO at 850-892-8111. Callers can remain anonymous by contacting Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS.

