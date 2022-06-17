Mike Florio: I better understand Why KC Moved on From Tyreek

It has been another drama filled week in the NFL and some of the headlines had to do with the Dolphins, Tua, and their new wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Hill spoke about Tua's accuracy on his podcast and of course it became a national talking point and even Pat Mahomes responded when he spoke to the media yesterday. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio joined The Joe Rose Show in his usual spot on Friday morning to discuss the comments by Hill and if it will add any extra pressure for Tua. Florio also discussed the contract situation going on with Lamar Jackson. You can listen to our full conversation with Mike right here!