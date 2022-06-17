Webster's Cael Larson highlights Northern State's recruiting wrestling class

Webster Area's Cael Larson, coming off of a senior season during which he won a state title, is one of 10 wrestlers who will compete for Northern State University next season.

Northern announced its 10-person recruiting class this week.

Larson was a five-year varsity wrestler and three-year team captain for the Bearcats.

He isn't the only state champion the Wolves landed.

Ryan Hirschkorn, a six-year varsity wrestler for Harrisburg, is expected to wrestle at 184 or 197 pounds for Northern. He won a state title at 182 and advanced to five state tournaments.

Trevor Reinke, from Beatrice, Neb., won a state title in both his sophomore and junior seasons, posting a career record of 133-19. His senior year he was fourth at 138. Reinke was also the USA Wrestling state Greco-Roman champion.

Another Nebraska recruit, Keith Smith from Lincoln, won state titles in both his senior and sophomore years.

Carter Ban, from Ramsey, Minn., is a USA Wrestling state champion in both freestyle and Greco-Roman.

The 10 wrestlers in the recruiting class come from five states, including the Dakotas, Minnesota, Nebraska and Iowa.

Rocky Burkett is entering his eighth season coaching the Wolves. In the 2021-22, they went 10-3 in duals, with Cole Huss finishing as an All-American at the NCAA Division II Championships. He placed fourth at 197.

Northern State wrestling recruits