ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aberdeen, SD

Webster's Cael Larson highlights Northern State's recruiting wrestling class

By Trent Abrego, Aberdeen News
American News
American News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xFSqJ_0gDvm9JR00

Webster Area's Cael Larson, coming off of a senior season during which he won a state title, is one of 10 wrestlers who will compete for Northern State University next season.

Northern announced its 10-person recruiting class this week.

Larson was a five-year varsity wrestler and three-year team captain for the Bearcats.

He isn't the only state champion the Wolves landed.

Ryan Hirschkorn, a six-year varsity wrestler for Harrisburg, is expected to wrestle at 184 or 197 pounds for Northern. He won a state title at 182 and advanced to five state tournaments.

Trevor Reinke, from Beatrice, Neb., won a state title in both his sophomore and junior seasons, posting a career record of 133-19. His senior year he was fourth at 138. Reinke was also the USA Wrestling state Greco-Roman champion.

Another Nebraska recruit, Keith Smith from Lincoln, won state titles in both his senior and sophomore years.

Carter Ban, from Ramsey, Minn., is a USA Wrestling state champion in both freestyle and Greco-Roman.

The 10 wrestlers in the recruiting class come from five states, including the Dakotas, Minnesota, Nebraska and Iowa.

Rocky Burkett is entering his eighth season coaching the Wolves. In the 2021-22, they went 10-3 in duals, with Cole Huss finishing as an All-American at the NCAA Division II Championships. He placed fourth at 197.

Northern State wrestling recruits

  • Carter Ban, 141, Ramsey Minn.
  • Ryan HIrschkorn, 184/197, Harrisburg
  • Cael Larson, 149, Webster
  • Trevor Reinke, 141/149, Beatrice, Neb.
  • Spencer Roth, 165, Cornell College
  • Jack Schoenhard, 125, Rapid City
  • Keith Smith, 141, Lincoln, Neb.
  • Cory St. Martin, 141, Prior Lake, Minn.
  • Ayden Viox, 285, Harrisburg
  • Braydon Williams, 165, Grand Forks, N.D.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Aberdeen, SD
Sports
City
Webster, SD
State
Minnesota State
City
Aberdeen, SD
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freestyle Wrestling#Recruiting#Usa Wrestling#Combat#Northern State#Northern State University#Lincoln#Dakotas#All American
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
American News

American News

385
Followers
1K+
Post
70K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Aberdeen, SD from Aberdeen News.

 http://aberdeennews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy