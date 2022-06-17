ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston Manor, NY

Who is Christie Armstrong, the sister Texas cyclist slaying suspect Kaitlin Armstrong may be impersonating?

By Michael Ruiz, Stephanie Pagones
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLIVINGSTON MANOR, N.Y. – Kaitlin Armstrong, the 34-year-old suspect in a love-triangle shooting in Austin, Texas, last month, has been linked to a New York campground where her sister has been staying and is listed as an employee. Public records show Christie Armstrong, 31, has listed the Camp...

