ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

George Roddy a University of Iowa Trailblazer

By Rick Brown
Inside The Hawkeyes
Inside The Hawkeyes
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3usq5N_0gDvloG400

Former Hawkeye Golfer Taking Rightful Place in Hall of Fame

IOWA CITY, Iowa - During much of his University of Iowa golf career, the color of George Roddy’s skin was as newsworthy as the scores he shot.

“George Roddy, colored sophomore from Keokuk,” reported the Iowa City Press-Citizen on May 24, 1929.

“George Roddy of Keokuk, Negro star,” is how the Des Moines Register described him on May 30, 1930.

“George Roddy, Iowa’s colored golf star, came into his own at Finkbine Field Saturday,” said the Press-Citizen on May 11, 1930.

Roddy was a fine player, period. He was also a trailblazer. Roddy is the first African-American to play for the Iowa golf team, in the early 1930s. He was the first black team captain. And the sport’s first black letterman.

And now, seven decades after he graduated from the University of Iowa with a degree in engineering, Roddy’s achievements will be honored once again. He is one of seven members of the Iowa Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2022. The university announced the honorees earlier this month.

Roddy will be enshrined on Sept. 2, along with Dallas Clark (football) Amy Fowler (field hockey), Dan Holm (wrestling), Kari Knopf (softball), Keith Noreen (baseball) and Nancilea Underwood (swimming and diving).

Roddy, who passed away in 1988 at 80 years of age, is an incredible story. When he decided to enroll at Iowa in the late 1920s, his family didn’t have the money for a bus ticket so he walked from Keokuk to Iowa City.

Coach Charles Kennett didn’t play Roddy in varsity meets as a sophomore in 1929, even though he had some impressive credentials. Roddy was medalist in the season-opening varsity-freshman meet. He also won the All-University Championship, beating teammate Marc Stewart in the finals, 2 and 1. Roddy collected both the Howard L. Beye Traveling Trophy and the Rudolph A. Kuever Cup for his victory.

When Roddy’s junior season kicked off, Kennett had him listed as the No. 1 man on his varsity squad heading into the opener against Grinnell.

“A star negro golfer from Keokuk, George Roddy, seems likely to head the attack against the Pioneers,” the Press-Citizen reported on April 15,1930.

Roddy retained the Beye Trophy and Kuever Cup by successfully defending his All-University Championship. Then both he and teammate Fred Agnew went undefeated during the regular season.

“George Roddy repeated his performance of a year before when he outplayed all competition to win out in the all-university tournament in the spring,” according to the University of Iowa’s Hawkeye Yearbook. “Roddy plays with a style that few teams could cope with and went through the season without once tasting defeat. In most cases he won his matches by quite comfortable margins.”

That season was shortened to four meets, the result of a football slush fund scandal involving Iowa’s football team. One of the penalties was that no Iowa varsity team could compete against Big Ten schools.

A Big Ten faculty committee lifted that ban on Feb. 2, 1930, when most of the spring schedules had already been completed. The golf team was able to add a May dual with Minnesota, and history was made.

Roddy shot a Finkbine-record 72, on nines of 31-41, as the Hawkeyes won. Roddy outdueled Minnesota’s William Fowler, who had won the North Dakota State Amateur title in 1927 and 1929.

Unfortunately, Roddy and Fowler didn’t get a chance to battle it out for the Big Ten Championship at Westmoreland Country Club in Wilmette, Ill. In fact, Kennett didn’t have either Roddy or Agnew available, for much different reasons. Roddy couldn’t play because Westmoreland Country Club didn’t allow blacks to play. Agnew missed because he had a conflict with senior law exams.

Jack Patton, sports editor of the Press-Citizen, wrote on May 17, 1930, that Roddy was “Iowa’s most serious threat in conference golf history.”

Without Roddy and Agnew, Kennett’s team was last in the team standings by 44 strokes after the first round and withdrew from the tournament.

Roddy was denied a third consecutive All-University title in 1931, losing in the semifinals. The highlight of his senior season came in a 10-8 victory over DePaul at Finkbine. Roddy was medalist with a 73 and the Hawkeyes handed DePaul its first loss in two seasons. Roddy had a hand in six of those 10 points with his victory in both singles and doubles matches.

Iowa won three of the five matches Roddy played in. The Hawkeyes lost dual meets at the University of Chicago and Northwestern after Roddy was banned from playing because the host clubs didn’t allow blacks.

In the final match of his career, Roddy led the Hawkeyes to an 11-7 victory over visiting Iowa State. The Big Ten Championship was contested at a club in Ann Arbor, Mich., that didn’t allow blacks to play. Kennett pulled his team from the competition.

When his career was finished, the Des Moines Register called Roddy “the best Iowa golfer of all time.”

A week after graduating from Iowa, Roddy came to Des Moines and won the inaugural Midwest Negro Tournament at Grandview. He also won the National Minority Amateur Championship in 1930 and 1937.

Roddy went on to become a successful educator and coach. He got his first job as an instructor and golf coach at Arkansas State College in 1931. From there he went to North Carolina A&T in 1933 and was head golf coach and an auto mechanics and mathematics teacher. He left in 1948 to become an industrial arts teacher at Crispus Attucks High School in Indianapolis, Ind. He also started the golf program there.

Roddy continued his fine play on the golf course, too, winning the Indianapolis City golf title in 1963 and 1967. His second title came when he was 57 years old. In 1999, Roddy became the first African-American elected to the Indiana Golf Hall of Fame.

Twenty-three years later, Roddy’s alma mater will enshrine him as a hall of famer once again. He will be right where he belongs, remembered as one of the school’s all-time greats.

Comments / 0

Related
98.1 KHAK

List of 2022 Firework Displays in Eastern Iowa

It's almost that time of the year once again! July 4th and firework displays are on the way, and patriotism will reach its peak here in Iowa in just a couple of weeks. If it's anything like what I've seen in small town over the entirety of my life, it will largely look like this:
IOWA STATE
Local 4 WHBF

Eastern Iowa man wins $100,000 lottery prize

An Eldridge man bought a few lottery tickets while on a road trip with his dad and won a $100,000 lottery prize. “I thought it was a joke,” Rryan Claussen said. “I didn’t think I could win that.” Claussen won the fourth top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Supreme” scratch game. While traveling back home […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Keokuk, IA
City
Grinnell, IA
State
Minnesota State
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Grandview, IA
City
Hawkeye, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
Iowa City, IA
Sports
City
Iowa City, IA
B100

These Are The Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities in Iowa And It May Surprise You

I've heard many comment on how crime-ridden Davenport is growing to be but a new study shows it is not the most dangerous city in Iowa. Here's the ranking from RoadSnacks, which looked at FBI data from 2020, specifically the number of violent crimes per capita and property crimes per capita (according to the study, Iowa didn't provide stats for this last year, but the most recent updates will come out this September). So without further ado:
KOEL 950 AM

One Missing After Grain Bin Collapses In Eastern Iowa

Search and rescue efforts are underway at the scene of a grain bin that collapsed in Eastern Iowa. At around 8 am Tuesday morning, dispatchers received a call about a grain bin that collapsed in Yarmouth, Iowa, 20 miles east of Mount Pleasant. In an article in KCRG, a bystander says two guys were working at the grain elevator when the collapse happened around 7:45 am. One of the men made it out, but the other was missing.
YARMOUTH, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dallas Clark
98.1 KHAK

A Look at Cedar Rapids Balloon Glow 2022 [GALLERY]

This weekend, the Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival hosted one of the biggest events of the summer! Balloon Glow was held on Saturday night at Jones Park, which was a new venue for the event. The new space allowed for more people and more balloons!. I don't think we could've asked...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
iheart.com

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds Signs Two-Year New Casino Ban

DES MOINES, Iowa -- There won't be a new casino licensed in anywhere in Iowa for at least two years. Governor Kim Reynolds signs a bill--HF2497--into law Friday putting in place a moratorium on new casinos through June 1st of 2024. It's a blow for the city of Cedar Rapids,...
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depaul University#Iowa Football#Howard University#The Des Moines Register#The Press Citizen#African American#The University Of Iowa
Iowa Capital Dispatch

All ‘forever chemicals’ detected in Iowa drinking water exceed new safety advisories

The treated drinking water of a northeast Iowa city had nearly 3,000 times the safe amount of a toxic, man-made chemical that persists indefinitely in the environment when it was tested in February, according to new federal advisories announced Wednesday. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has been sampling water in dozens of cities in […] The post All ‘forever chemicals’ detected in Iowa drinking water exceed new safety advisories appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
voiceofalexandria.com

One injured in Cedar County crash

TIPTON — The Iowa State Patrol reports a personal-injury crash that occurred June 16 on State Highway 38 and county road F44 outside of Tipton. According to a news statement, at about 8:40 a.m., a 2017 International box truck driven by Melissa Mandujano of Mendota, Ill., attempted to pass a 2004 Chevrolet TBZ driven by Joyce Hennings of Tipton. The box truck did not clear the other vehicle and moved into the vehicle’s lane, the report said.
CEDAR COUNTY, IA
qctoday.com

BIZ BYTES: Best Western SteepleGate Inn is sold

After nearly 40 years of owning and operating the Best Western SteepleGate Inn in Davenport, Frontier Hospitality Group recently announced the sale of the hotel to Global Brothers Davenport, LLC. It is a bittersweet end of an era for FHG. The decision to sell one of the company’s flagship hotels...
DAVENPORT, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
ourquadcities.com

Mayor sets ‘Move with the Mayor’ walks

Moline Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati will host monthly 30-minute Move With the Mayor walks in different parts of the city in an effort to meet residents and promote the importance of an active lifestyle on healthy living. The first 30-minute walk will be at Prospect Park at 7 a.m. Tuesday, June...
MOLINE, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Arrest made Saturday after shooting investigation

A 30-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Burlington, Iowa, according to a news release. On Saturday, Cedar Rapids Police conducted a search warrant on an apartment after receiving a tip that Terence Jay Gordan was there. Gordon was wanted on four warrants: going armed with intent, assault causing serious injury, […]
BURLINGTON, IA
WQAD

Police discover stabbing victim in front yard on Muscatine's East 8th Street

MUSCATINE, Iowa — Police discovered a stabbing victim Monday night, June 20 in the front yard of a home on East 8th Street, according to the Muscatine Police Department. Officers responded to the report of the wounded victim at about 10:40 p.m. Monday, police said. Upon arrival, they found 45-year-old Jeramy Hindlebaugh lying on the ground with a stab wound to his leg. Hindlebaugh was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated for his injuries.
MUSCATINE, IA
KWQC

Police respond to multi-vehicle accident in Bettendorf

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - At least two cars were involved in an accident in Bettendorf Saturday afternoon. Bettendorf police responded to the multi-vehicle accident near the intersection of River Drive and 6th Street. One lane for both west and eastbound traffic was blocked on River Drive. Police say there were...
BETTENDORF, IA
Inside The Hawkeyes

Inside The Hawkeyes

Iowa City, IA
741
Followers
621
Post
98K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on University of Iowa athletics

 https://www.si.com/collge/iowa

Comments / 0

Community Policy