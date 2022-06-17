ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Payton Sandfort Growing in Iowa Program

By John Bohnenkamp
Inside The Hawkeyes
Inside The Hawkeyes
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UT9gk_0gDvlbmd00

Hawkeye Sophomore Adds Inch During Offseason

IOWA CITY, Iowa - Payton Sandfort grew an inch in the offseason.

Which surprised the Iowa sophomore.

“I didn’t expect that,” he said on Wednesday. “I haven’t grown in the last couple of years, but I’ll take it.”

Sandfort is listed at 6-foot-7 on Iowa’s roster, but he said it’s closer to 6-7 ½ or 6-7 ¾.

That little growth spurt means that Sandfort becomes an even more versatile piece for the Hawkeyes.

Which is why this summer is about Sandfort learning three different positions — either at the 2, 3 or 4 spots.

“I’m just trying to get on the floor any way I can,” said Sandfort, which is what he was trying to do last season.

The different positions means he has to get comfortable playing different types of players.

“I think it starts on the defensive end, being quicker and being able to guard varying positions,” Sandfort said.

Sandfort averaged 5 points and 1.9 rebounds last season, but had seven games in which he scored in double figures. Those numbers should improve with more playing time this season.

Sandfort’s playing time was a roller coaster through the early portion of the season, which is common for a freshman trying to fit in an experienced rotation.

Sandfort had eight games of double-digit minutes during the nonconference season, but in the early weeks of Big Ten play, those numbers dwindled.

Sandfort played just eight minutes in a three-game stretch in early January — just one minute each in games against Maryland and Indiana. There were two games in conference play in which he didn’t play at all.

“The beginning of Big Ten play, I really wasn’t contributing a whole lot, playing a whole lot,” Sandfort said. “But I kept working.”

That work eventually gave him more minutes. Sandfort had a five-game stretch in late January and early February in which he averaged almost 13 minutes per game.

He was most comfortable by the end of the season, and he played a big role in Iowa’s run to the Big Ten tournament championship.

Sandfort had 13 points in Iowa’s win over Northwestern in the tournament opener. He played 8 ½ minutes in the quarterfinal against Rutgers, and almost seven minutes in the win over Indiana in the semifinals.

Sandfort then had 10 points in the championship game win over Purdue on a day in which he was perfect from the field — 4-of-4 overall and 2-of-2 in 3-pointers.

“I think I kind of established myself in that lineup,” Sandfort said.

That momentum, he said, is going to carry over.

“(Last season) was a real up-and-down experience,” Sandfort said. “I thought I grew a lot as a player, but more importantly, as a person. You have to go through a lot of trouble to get to where you want to be. I was really proud of myself for how I handled a lot of adversity. I really got rolling at the end of the year, and I’ll take that into next year.”

He’ll also take that little spurt of height.

Sandfort was asked if he was done growing, and he couldn’t help but laugh.

“I thought I was already,” he said.

Comments / 1

Related
kiwaradio.com

Iowa’s Payton Sandfort Eyes Larger Role As Sophomore

Iowa sophomore Payton Sandfort has experienced growth on the court and off. The Waukee native is coming off a freshman season in which he averaged just over five points per game and shot 37-percent from three point range. He is also approaching six feet, eight inches. Sandfort’s role increased as...
WAUKEE, IA
KCRG.com

Kris Murray discusses decision to return to the Hawkeyes

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Murray twins are both planning to be in New York this Thursday for the NBA Draft. Keegan is projected to be taken among the top 10. Kris tested the process, but ultimately decided to return to the Hawkeyes next season. He said it was not an easy decision.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Iowa City, IA
Basketball
Hawkeye, IA
College Sports
State
Maryland State
Local
Iowa Sports
State
Indiana State
City
Hawkeye, IA
Iowa City, IA
Sports
City
Iowa City, IA
Local
Iowa College Basketball
Local
Iowa College Sports
Hawkeye, IA
Basketball
Iowa City, IA
College Basketball
Local
Iowa Basketball
Hawkeye, IA
Sports
Iowa City, IA
College Sports
Local 4 WHBF

Eastern Iowa man wins $100,000 lottery prize

An Eldridge man bought a few lottery tickets while on a road trip with his dad and won a $100,000 lottery prize. “I thought it was a joke,” Rryan Claussen said. “I didn’t think I could win that.” Claussen won the fourth top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Supreme” scratch game. While traveling back home […]
98.1 KHAK

List of 2022 Firework Displays in Eastern Iowa

It's almost that time of the year once again! July 4th and firework displays are on the way, and patriotism will reach its peak here in Iowa in just a couple of weeks. If it's anything like what I've seen in small town over the entirety of my life, it will largely look like this:
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

QC school district wins $3.7 million grant from Iowa

The Davenport Community School District was awarded a $3.7-million competitive state grant earlier this month. It’s part of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ new Teacher and Paraeducator Registered Apprenticeship Pilot Program to grow Iowa’s educator talent pipeline and support expansion of registered apprenticeships in schools across the state. This...
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Hawkeye
B100

These Are The Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities in Iowa And It May Surprise You

I've heard many comment on how crime-ridden Davenport is growing to be but a new study shows it is not the most dangerous city in Iowa. Here's the ranking from RoadSnacks, which looked at FBI data from 2020, specifically the number of violent crimes per capita and property crimes per capita (according to the study, Iowa didn't provide stats for this last year, but the most recent updates will come out this September). So without further ado:
KCRG.com

Eastern Iowa gun shop owner has concerns over ‘Red Flag Laws’

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The owner of an eastern Iowa gun shop has concerns about proposed Red Flag Laws. Red Flag laws allow people to petition the courts to keep firearms out of the hands of people they believe are dangerous to themselves or others. Nineteen states, and Washington, D.C. have Red Flag Laws in place, but Iowa doesn’t. It’s been a hot topic because of the recent rash of shootings across the country.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
KOEL 950 AM

One Missing After Grain Bin Collapses In Eastern Iowa

Search and rescue efforts are underway at the scene of a grain bin that collapsed in Eastern Iowa. At around 8 am Tuesday morning, dispatchers received a call about a grain bin that collapsed in Yarmouth, Iowa, 20 miles east of Mount Pleasant. In an article in KCRG, a bystander says two guys were working at the grain elevator when the collapse happened around 7:45 am. One of the men made it out, but the other was missing.
YARMOUTH, IA
Western Iowa Today

Bill puts two-year moratorium on new Iowa casino license

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed into law a measure that places a two-year moratorium on new casino licenses — a move the mayor of Cedar Rapids calls “disappointing.” The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that an amendment to a larger gambling bill means regulators cannot issue any new licenses in Iowa until June 2024. Reynolds signed the bill Friday. The moratorium puts on hold plans for a potential $250 million, 160,000 square-foot entertainment and cultural arts complex at the site of now-demolished Cooper’s Mill near downtown Cedar Rapids. The Republican-led Iowa Legislature this year approved the two-year moratorium on new casinos, citing “gambling fatigue.”
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
iheart.com

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds Signs Two-Year New Casino Ban

DES MOINES, Iowa -- There won't be a new casino licensed in anywhere in Iowa for at least two years. Governor Kim Reynolds signs a bill--HF2497--into law Friday putting in place a moratorium on new casinos through June 1st of 2024. It's a blow for the city of Cedar Rapids,...
IOWA STATE
Daily Iowan

Iowa City Community School District to purchase Tyler Building on ACT campus

Iowa City Community School District leaders unanimously approved a purchase agreement for the Tyler Building on the ACT campus in Iowa City at Tuesday night’s school board meeting. The space would house the district’s learning staff for their preschool through 12th grade online academy, district professional development, and district...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Uptown Marion redevelopment project hits new milestone

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A years-long redevelopment of Uptown Marion hit a new milestone on Monday as crews put the final touches on 10th Street, just north of 7th Avenue. That part of 10th Street, outside of the main entrances for places like Goldfinch and Fry-Dae, had to close for months due to the construction.
MARION, IA
KCRG.com

Storms re-develop later today, some may be strong to severe

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Areas of storms remain possible early this morning over primarily the northwest half of the area. Farther south, it’s been dry so far, but this will likely change later today as the front moves in. Given ample heat and humidity, any storm that re-develops will have the capability of strong wind and large hail. Torrential rainfall could also occur. Once this front passes by later this evening, quiet weather is generally expected tomorrow through Monday. Look for building heat once again by Father’s Day into early next week.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Inside The Hawkeyes

Inside The Hawkeyes

Iowa City, IA
741
Followers
621
Post
98K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on University of Iowa athletics

 https://www.si.com/collge/iowa

Comments / 0

Community Policy