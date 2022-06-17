Two Charged After String of Car Burglaries Hit Galloway

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 21-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run in Philadelphia’s Germantown neighborhood Monday night. It happened around 7 p.m. on the 5300 block of Germantown Avenue. Police say they arrived at the scene to find the woman suffering from severe head trauma. They were bleeding heavily and were unresponsive. They were later pronounced dead at the hospital. According to police, witnesses say the victim was crossing Germantown Avenue when they were struck by a dark grey Tesla. “She was hit with such force that her body was launched into the air about 12 feet when her body actually struck a traffic light and then her body continued to travel 50 feet south where it landed on the sidewalk,” Philadelphia Police Chief Insp. Scott Small said. Police say the hit-and-run was captured on multiple surveillance cameras. The suspect’s vehicle has heavy damage to the front passenger’s side and the windshield is caved in, according to police.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO