Draymond Green Did it His Way Yet Again

The last time First Things First was on the air, they enjoyed the greatest gift in all of sports-television programming: the ability to react to a championship won the night before. That was on Friday, some three days ago by my math. This morning, the content wheel spins forward at a breakneck pace and Kevin Wildes simply would not let himself be crushed by it. He came to the table with his homework done and a willingness to talk about anything that could be leveraged into filling time between commercial break. His deeply researched and apparently strongly held beliefs about what the NBA should do with Christmas Day matchups over six months from now proved that there really is no rest of the weary and the media as a whole barely lets a title breath before looking far off into the distance for the next big — or in this case — minor thing.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO