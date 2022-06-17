ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware National Guard Helicopters Will be Flying Around Dover Tonight; here’s Why

By Jeff Jones
 4 days ago
DOVER, DE – You might hear the loud engine roars of Blackhawk helicopters and...

smcherrix
3d ago

Some people are just ignorant. Training is needed !!! The more they train the more things will come as natural response in the time of emergency. I agree with TomCat. Training is essential. Those that dont understand will be the first to complain in a real emergency if our men and women in uniform do not perform properly, quickly and without hesitation to protect the rest of us. Those of you that object. GET A F'N CLUE ABOUT REALITY!!!!

AD T
4d ago

in all honesty, this is 100% a waste of tax payers money. they fly all the time burning wholes in the sky,

Flowing Bold
4d ago

imagine having to tell everyone that there is no "secret military operation going on"

