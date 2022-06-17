ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, MD

Student Expelled for Rest of School Year After Video of Gun Makes its Rounds at Parkside High School

By Jeff Jones
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 5 days ago
SALISBURY, MD – A video that went viral throughout the community of Salisbury has...

Gail Disharoon Gray
4d ago

They only had two days left in the school year. This indeed is not an appropriate punishment. For those who are interested in the affairs of the Board of Education remember he learned this somewhere and the apple does not fall far from the tree.

Eddie Dean
4d ago

If one of his parents weren’t on the board of education he would be in jail right now. This isn’t playing fair especially after we just had a deputy murdered that was African-American.

