ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pa. unemployment rate down to 4.6% in May

By James Wesser
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wREHV_0gDvkle600

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry released its preliminary employment situation for the month of May.

According to a news release, the unemployment rate was down .2% of a percentage point over the month at 4.6%, while the national unemployment rate was unchanged over the month, remaining at 3.6%.

Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was 2.1% lower than its May 2021 level, while the national rate was down 2.2% over the year.

Pa. unemployment system receives $3 million grant

“The jobs report for May reflects the will of Pennsylvanians to reclaim some of what the pandemic has taken from us, as our unemployment rate continues to fall amidst a national rate that remains unchanged this month. The commonwealth continues to see job growth across various industries from education to leisure and hospitality, with some industries currently above their pre-pandemic level job totals,” L&I Secretary Jennifer Berrier said. “This is the lowest unemployment rate in Pennsylvania since it was matched in October 2019, months before the pandemic began.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

From April 2020 through May 2022, the commonwealth has recovered 85% of the jobs that were lost in the first two months of the pandemic period.

For more information about the unemployment rate as well as unemployment numbers, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Changes coming to Pennsylvania biodiesel fuel requirements

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- Changes are coming to Pennsylvania’s biodiesel fuel requirements amid reports of diesel fuel shortages and rationing. The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture announced it is temporarily suspending its 2% biodiesel fuel requirement. The suspension of the requirement, which was implemented in 2012, goes into effect from June 27 through July 26. Lifting the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Diesel fuel costs affecting profits of local dairy farm

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Vale Wood Farms in Loretto is seeing the effects of fuel costs through their input costs across the board. In Pennsylvania, the average cost of diesel fuel is around $6.18 a gallon. Almost all vehicles the farm uses to transport their goods, including tractor-trailers and trucks, require diesel fuel. The […]
LORETTO, PA
WTAJ

Pennsylvania House approves bill legalizing fentanyl test strips

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania House of Representatives has unanimously approved a bill that would legalize fentanyl test strips. House Bill 1393 amends The Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act of 1972, which includes the definition of drug paraphernalia. The new bill, which previously passed the House Appropriations and Judiciary committees, provides a […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Local
Pennsylvania Government
WTAJ

Pennsylvania lawmakers to discuss moving presidential primary election

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania State House committee will review a bill that would move Pennsylvania’s presidential primary election date up several weeks. The House State Government Committee will meet to discuss Senate Bill 428, which would move Pennsylvania’s presidential primary election day to the third Tuesday of March. The bill passed nearly unanimously […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Unlikely duo: Pennsylvania Democrats aim for united front

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — One candidate is unabashedly blunt, willing to embrace progressive positions, doing little to build rapport with party leaders and dominating rooms with a 6-foot-8-inch frame. The other crafts a more moderate image, a deliberate public speaker who became a congressional aide out of college and has carefully cultivated relationships within the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

PA GOP lawmakers block assault-style gun ban for those under 21

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania State House Republicans blocked a proposal to prevent those ages 18 to 21 from possessing assault-style rifles on Tuesday by completely changing the bill into a constitutional amendment to allow anyone to carry concealed guns. It was the second week in a row that Republicans in the Judiciary Committee used their majority […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Miss Pennsylvania, Miss Pennsylvania Outstanding Teen 2022 crowned

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The Miss Pennsylvania Scholarship Foundation (MPSF) announced and crowned the new Miss Pennsylvania 2022 on Saturday, June 18, and Miss Pennsylvania’s Outstanding Teen 2022 on Thursday, June 16. Alysa Bainbridge, Miss Greater Reading, was officially crowned as Miss Pennsylvania 2022. She was also awarded a $12,000 scholarship which was sponsored by […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pennsylvanians#L I#Nexstar Media Inc
WTAJ

Local leaders react to proposal arming school teachers

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A bill that would allow teachers to be armed in schools is becoming a hot-button topic. Pennsylvania State Senator and Republican Candidate for Governor Doug Mastriano plans to introduce the bill in response to the recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. “They should be armed,” said Blair County Sheriff James […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Ways to stay cool, save money during summer heat

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — As hot weather settles across Pennsylvania with the official start of summer, the authorities are encouraging people to explore ways to stay cool and ways to save on power bills. The Public Utility Commission (PUC) is encouraging consumers to explore simple #WaysToStayCool and #WaysToSave. Additionally, consumers struggling with high utility bills […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Five power companies to return over $64M to PA residents

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) has approved plans for five power companies to return more than $64 million in tax savings to consumers. Five major electric and natural gas utility companies submitted plans to return money to over two million customers thanks to the federal Tax Cuts and Job Act […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WTAJ

Pa. COVID-19 vaccine providers prepared to vaccinate children

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Following the approval of two vaccines by the CDC, the Department of Health says vaccine providers across the state are prepared to be providing COVID-19 vaccinations for children six months and older as early as June 21. The federal agencies have approved the use of a three-dose Pfizer vaccine for children […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
WTAJ

Local creameries along the Pennsylvania Ice Cream Trail

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner and Morgan Koziar host an ice cream party in the 814 Kitchen with some of the great local creameries along the PA Ice Cream Trail. This summer, all the way up until September 10, 2022 residents of Pennsylvania can get a sweet treat by visiting any of the many creameries that make up the fifth annual ice cream trail. This year’s Ice Cream Trail runs across the state, combining three geographic trails of years past into one delicious experience. You can even earn a special stainless-steel ice cream scooper for completing 10 check-ins on the trail. Simply stop in at 10 shops, make your purchase, and receive a four-digit code to “check-in.”
MARTINSBURG, PA
WTAJ

PennDOT issues update to $6.9 million roadwork project

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)–The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is updating drivers to its $6.9 million roadwork project taking place in Centre and also Clinton Counties. In the update, PennDOT said that it has delayed its completion of pipe replacement work in State College due to weather. The pipe replacement work on Route 3014 (South Atherton […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

What to know about toxic, invasive poison hemlock

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An invasive plant species is once again popping up along Pennsylvania highways, waterways, and pastures. Poison hemlock is recognized for its white flowers that pack a toxic punch. “Poison hemlock is what’s considered a biennial weed,” said Dwight Lingenfelter, an associate of weed science for Penn State Extension. “Its life […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

SpaceX launches German recon satellite from California

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (AP) — A reconnaissance satellite for Germany was launched from California on Saturday. A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the SARah-1 satellite lifted off from foggy Vandenberg Space Force Base at 7:19 a.m. and the first stage successfully returned, according to the SpaceX webcast. It was the third launch and landing […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
WTAJ

50 years ago, Agnes devastated our state

Today, June 21st marks the 50th anniversary of the height of a weather disaster that brought a billion dollars of damage to our state. The remnants of what was once Hurricane Agnes stalled over the northeast and brought catastrophic flooding with up to 19″ of rainfall. Hurricane Agness made...
FLORIDA STATE
WTAJ

WTAJ

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy