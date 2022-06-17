ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Eight Philadelphia Public Workers Charged for Filing False Unemployment Claims During COVID

By Ryan Dickinson
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Eight Philadelphia public employees conspired to steal over $300,000 in unemployment...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
phl17.com

8 Philadelphia city employees charged with PUA fraud

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Charges have been filed against eight City of Philadelphia employees related to Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) made available during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a news release from Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office, eight individuals allegedly conspired to illegally obtain PUA funds in excess of $300,000.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Lancaster County Fugitive Arrested in Coatesville

COATESVILLE, PA — The City of Coatesville Police Department arrested a man with an arrest warrant on Saturday. Authorities state that on June 18, 2022, at approximately 8:00 AM, police apprehended 47-year-old Tige Thompson in the 500 block of Lumber Street after it was found he had an active warrant out of Lancaster County. Thompson was taken into custody without incident and held for Lancaster County.
COATESVILLE, PA
PennLive.com

Medical marijuana company opens 17th dispensary in Pa.

A medical marijuana company has opened its 17th dispensary in Pennsylvania. Curaleaf Lancaster opened last week at 1440 Manheim Pike in Manheim Township, Lancaster County. This is the company’s fifth location that it has opened in Pennsylvania this year. “Curaleaf Lancaster offers a curated selection of products across its...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Philadelphia, PA
Coronavirus
Philadelphia, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
MyChesCo

Do You Know Her? Fugitive Wanted for 2021 Theft

QUARRYVILLE, PA — Quarryville Police say they currently have an active warrant for the arrest of 38-year-old Megan Marie Weible. Weible is wanted as a result of an incident that occurred at the Good’s Store, located at 333 West 4th Street in Quarryville, in November of 2021. Lancaster County Magisterial District Judge Stuart J. Mylin issued the arrest warrant on November 13, 2021.
QUARRYVILLE, PA
MyChesCo

Do You Know Him? Help Quarryville Police Locate Wanted Fugitive

QUARRYVILLE, PA — Quarryville Police say they currently have an active warrant for the arrest of 27-year-old Joshua Lee Phillips. Phillips is wanted as a result of an incident that occurred May 20, 2022, at the Townsedge Shopping Center. Lancaster County Magisterial District Judge Stuart J. Mylin issued the arrest warrant on May 27, 2022.
QUARRYVILLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks woman, former 69 News intern crowned Miss Pennsylvania 2022

READING, Pa. - A Berks County resident and former 69 News intern was named Miss Pennsylvania 2022. Alysa Bainbridge, 23 from Leesport and Miss Greater Reading was announced as Miss Pennsylvania during the crowning on Saturday night. Bainbridge was awarded a $12,000 scholarship, sponsored by York businesswoman Chloé Eichelberger, during...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Public Service#Department Of Labor#The Coronavirus Aid#Ag#Pua
MyChesCo

Lititz Man Convicted of Abusing Two Victims From 2008 to 2011

LANCASTER, PA — A Lititz man was recently convicted in Lancaster County Court of sexually assaulting two minor victims between 2008 and 2011, announced Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office. Shane Ernest Richardson, age 55. of the 900 block of Fruitville Pike, was found guilty by a jury of...
LITITZ, PA
MyChesCo

2 Suspects Sought in Lancaster County Kohl’s Theft

LANCASTER, PA — The East Lampeter Township Police Department is asking the public for help identifying two suspects wanted in connection to a theft that occurred at the Kohl’s department store located at 2350 Lincoln Hwy East. Authorities state that on April 19, 2022, at approximately 7:30 pm,...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Wanted Man Arrested in Bucks County on Theft Charges

WARRINGTON, PA — A man wanted out of Tredyffrin Township, Chester County, and by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, was apprehended on Sunday by the Warrington Township Police Department. Harry Wolf, age 42, was arrested on June 19, 2022, after Warrington Township’s K9 “Jolie” and other officers flushed...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
MyChesCo

Oxford Police Arrest Man On Warrant

OXFORD, PA — Derrick Lowe, age 38, of Oxford, Pennsylvania was apprehended by the Oxford Borough Police Department on an active Chester County Bench Warrant. Authorities stated that on June 16, 2022 at 11:06 am, Oxford Police observed, Derrick Lowe in the 300 block of Market Street. Lowe is known to Police in the the past to have active arrest warrants. The officer conducted a records check which determined that Lowe did have an active Chester County Bench Warrant and he was taken into custody. Lowe was transported by Constables to Chester County Prison to await a violation hearing.
OXFORD, PA
MyChesCo

Police Attempt to ID Suspect in Lancaster County Catalytic Converter Theft

LANCASTER, PA — The East Lampeter Township Police Department is asking the public for help identifying the suspect in two catalytic converter thefts earlier this month. Authorities state that during the overnight hours of June 7 and June 8, 2022, the pictured unknown male stole two catalytic converters from vehicles parked in the lot of Dutch Quality Contactors located at 72 Pitney Rd. The male suspect appears to have tattoos on his arms and leg. The vehicle he is driving appears to be a late model black Toyota Corolla, also pictured.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

False active shooter social media post leads to lockdown in Chester County

A man is in custody following an accident Friday involving a stolen vehicle, which led to a brief foot pursuit by police in Parkesburg, Chester County The incident caused community panic after a post on social media falsely claimed there was an active shooter incident and lockdowns at local day care centers. The post quickly went viral, and police and the day care centers were deluged with calls.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Lancaster County juvenile struck by Amazon truck

LITITZ, Pa. — The Lititz Borough Police Department investigated a crash involving a juvenile being struck by a vehicle on June 16 in the area of the 400 block of Springfield Court in Lititz Borough. The crash occurred after a 4-year-old ran from behind a parked car into a...
LITITZ, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Release Image Of Tesla Wanted In Deadly Hit-And-Run In Germantown

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run in the city’s Germantown neighborhood Monday night. Philadelphia police need help to identify the driver behind the wheel of this car. It’s a grey Tesla and its front windshield is caved in. The vehicle also has heavy damage to the front passenger’s side. Police say a 21-year-old was crossing Germantown Avenue and Coulter Street when a driver in the Tesla struck and killed them Monday evening. “Clearly, speed was a factor and she was hit very hard,” Philadelphia Police Chief Insp. Scott Small said. Police say the impact of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

98K+
Followers
54K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy