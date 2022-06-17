Eight Philadelphia Public Workers Charged for Filing False Unemployment Claims During COVID

OXFORD, PA — Derrick Lowe, age 38, of Oxford, Pennsylvania was apprehended by the Oxford Borough Police Department on an active Chester County Bench Warrant. Authorities stated that on June 16, 2022 at 11:06 am, Oxford Police observed, Derrick Lowe in the 300 block of Market Street. Lowe is known to Police in the the past to have active arrest warrants. The officer conducted a records check which determined that Lowe did have an active Chester County Bench Warrant and he was taken into custody. Lowe was transported by Constables to Chester County Prison to await a violation hearing.

OXFORD, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO