Reports: Rochester radio host Pete Kennedy among those let go in iHeartMedia cuts

By Marcia Greenwood, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
 5 days ago

“The Mayor” Pete Kennedy, a staple on Rochester radio since the 1980s, is off the air as the result of another round of layoffs by iHeartMedia.

Website Radio Insight reported Wednesday that layoffs were happening at iHeart stations across the country, including at WAIO-FM, better known as Radio 95.1, where Kennedy was a host. He also could be heard on iHeart’s WYYY-FM, or Y94, in Syracuse; WMXW-FM, Mix 103.3, in Binghamton; and WVOR-FM, Sunny 102.3, in Canandaigua.

In its report on the layoffs, Syracuse.com stated that as of Wednesday, Kennedy was still listed on Y94’s website as afternoon drive host from 4 to 7 p.m. and that a replacement had not been named. By Friday, the site listed iHeart on-air personality Rick O’Bryan, who is based at Dallas station KDGE-FM, Star 102.1, as host.

A Canandaigua native, Kennedy joined iHeart as morning show host for Rochester’s WDVI-FM, 100.5 The Drive, in 2012 after more than 20 years at WPXY-FM (97.9) and three years at WBZA-FM, 98.9 the Buzz.

However, his local broadcasting roots go back further, to when FM station 92.5 — now country station WBEE — was hit station WMJQ, Q92.

Citing unnamed sources, Radio Insight stated that “revenue projections for the rest of the year are trending downward, which is leading to this round of cutbacks at iHeart’s local station operations as the company sets their budgets for the rest of the year.”

iHeart, which owns more than 850 stations nationwide, has not commented on the cuts, which Radio Insight said were to be made over several days, like the company’s last round of layoffs in the fall of 2020.

Last October, WDVI changed formats from adult contemporary to country and hired Jeremy Newman , former morning show host for WBEE (owned by Audacy), to helm weekday afternoons.

On Feb. 28, 2022, Radio 95.1 launched “Newman & the Mayor,” a talk show co-hosted by Newman and Kennedy, weekdays from 9 to 11 a.m. To make room, two hours were lopped off the long-running “Brother Wease Show.” However, “Newman & the Mayor” stopped airing within a few weeks.

The current Radio 95.1 lineup, according to the station’s website, is “The Brother Wease Show” from 3 to 9 a.m., the syndicated “Rover’s Morning Glory” from 9 to 11 a.m., “DiTullio and Moran” from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., “Rizzo and Jeff” from 2 to 6 p.m., a “Rover’s Morning Glory” replay from 6 to 10 p.m. and the syndicated “Bob & Tom Show” from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m.

iHeartMedia did not respond to a request for more information, and attempts to reach Kennedy were unsuccessful.

Reporter Marcia Greenwood covers general assignments. Send story tips to mgreenwo@rocheste.gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @MarciaGreenwood .

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Reports: Rochester radio host Pete Kennedy among those let go in iHeartMedia cuts

