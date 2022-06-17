ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pa. unemployment rate down to 4.6% in May

By James Wesser
 4 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry released its preliminary employment situation for the month of May.

According to a news release, the unemployment rate was down .2% of a percentage point over the month of 4.6%, while the national unemployment rate was unchanged over the month, remaining at 3.6%.

Pennsylvania lawmakers want baseline for school safety standards

Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was 2.1% lower than its May 2021 level, while the national rate was down 2.2% over the year.

“The jobs report for May reflects the will of Pennsylvanians to reclaim some of what the pandemic has taken from us, as our unemployment rate continues to fall amidst a national rate that remains unchanged this month. The commonwealth continues to see job growth across various industries from education to leisure and hospitality, with some industries currently above their pre-pandemic level job totals,” L&I Secretary Jennifer Berrier said. “This is the lowest unemployment rate in Pennsylvania since it was matched in October 2019, months before the pandemic began.”

From April 2020 through May 2022, the commonwealth has recovered 85% of the jobs that were lost in the first two months of the pandemic period.

For more information about the unemployment rate as well as unemployment numbers, click here .

WKBN

WKBN

WKBN

