Dozens of volunteers met up on Saturday at the Kentucky River to help with clean-up. The annual river sweep has been a tradition for the past 25 years. After two years of COVID-19, crews were back on the water. Jennifer Myatt, River Sweep Coordinator, said the group usually picks up around 1 ton of trash. She said they found lawn furniture, old coolers, pieces of boats, a water heater and one year someone found a message in a bottle. The group picked up 12 miles of the river in an effort to bring cleaner drinking water ashore. Officials recently announced that the site of the river clean-up will become a city park.

