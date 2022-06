MONDAY NEWS HIT - Layoffs are expected to hit one of Stellantis's manufacturing plants in Michigan, with announcements about who will lose their jobs coming as soon as Monday. The layoffs, first announced on June 14, will impact employees at the Stamping Plant in Sterling Heights. According to a letter sent from the UAW, the chapter was told by management it wants to begin "an indefinite lay-off (from the bottom up) starting as early as Monday, June 20, 2022."

STERLING HEIGHTS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO