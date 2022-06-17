ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kewanee, IL

Kewanee Police are looking for this 'person of interest' in Friday stabbing incident

By Mike Helenthal, Star Courier
 4 days ago
Kewanee Police are searching for a man they say stabbed another man at the Cenex gas station Friday morning.

At approximately 6 a.m., police said a male subject was stabbed in the arm in the Cenex Gas Station parking lot at 220 North East Street in Kewanee.

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived and the victim was transported to OSF Saint Luke’s Medical Center by paramedics from the Kewanee Fire Department.

Based on security images, KPD have named William Merritt III, 41, of Kewanee, a person of interest in the incident.

Police have asked for the public's assistance in finding Merritt.

If anyone knows his current whereabouts or sees this individual, please call the Kewanee Police Department at (309) 853-1911 or Henry County Crimestoppers at (309) 937-2324.

