ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Johnny Knoxville Files for Divorce from Naomi Nelson

extratv
extratv
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VsBA9_0gDviEmf00

Johnny Knoxville and Naomi Nelson are going their separate ways after 12 years of marriage.

People reports the “Jackass” star filed for divorce in L.A. on Tuesday, citing irreconcilable differences.

Knoxville, real name Philip John Clapp, lists September 24, 2021 — their 11-year wedding anniversary — as their date of separation.

Johnny and Naomi are the parents of son Rocko, 12, and daughter Arlo, 10, and the actor is asking for joint legal and physical custody of the kids.

Knoxville, 51, also states that he may have separate property from Nelson, but the details will be worked out at a later time.

In January, “Extra’s” Katie Krause spoke with Johnny as he promoted “Jackass Forever,” and asked if his wife and kids are ever worried about his wild stunts.

He told her, “No one in the family likes the stunts, but the pranks they like.” He added that overall when it comes to the stunts his kids “don’t see most everything.”

About a month before the separation, Johnny gushed over Naomi on her birthday. In August 2021, he wrote on Instagram, “Happy birthday to my love and light. A wonderful wife and a beautiful mother. You are the sunshine on my face and everything good. I love you very much. Happy birthday.❤️❤️❤️”

Just a few months earlier on Mother’s Day he also paid tribute to Nelson, writing, “Happy Mother’s Day to my one true love and the most wonderful mother our kids could ever hope for. You bless us every day and I and we love you very much.”

Johnny was previously married to Melanie Lynn Cates. They wed in 1995, but separated in 2006, eventually finalizing their divorce in 2009. They share daughter Madison, 26.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
extratv

Sophia Bush Marries Grant Hughes (Report)

Less than a year after their engagement, it looks like actress Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes are married!. Multiple sources told Us Weekly that the two tied the knot in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday, June 11. The pair reportedly exchanged vows at the Philbrook Museum of Art and held their...
TULSA, OK
E! News

Gwen Stefani's Birthday Surprise for Blake Shelton Is More Than "Cool"

Watch: Famous Dads Celebrating Their FIRST Father's Day!. Gwen Stefani's just a girl ready to celebrate her man. It was a big weekend for Blake Shelton who turned 46 on June 18. But instead of marking his birthday with a quiet night at home, The Voice coach decided to perform his biggest hits at the Country Summer Music Festival in Sonoma County, Calif.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Madison, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Daily Mail

Johnny Knoxville and his Jackass co-stars film Shark Week on a beach... after former cast mate Bam Margera was found following disappearance

Johnny Knoxville and several other members of the cast of Jackass were spotted while filming scenes for The Discovery Channel's forthcoming Shark Week in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The 51-year-old daredevil was joined by two of the franchise's veteran members and several newcomers to the series while working on a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Cameron Diaz Spotted On Rare Family Trip With Husband Benji Madden & Daughter Raddix, 2

Cameron Diaz, 49, and Benji Madden, 43, made headlines on June 18 when they were spotted walking in the JFK Airport during a family trip in New York City over the weekend. The wife and husband had their adorable two-year-old daughter Raddix, who rested in her proud dad’s arms, with them, and they all wore casual outfits as they strolled by cameras. Cameron rocked black long-sleeved top and matching pants along with orange sneakers while Benji wore his own all black outfit, which included a long-sleeved top and pants, along with black sneakers and a black baseball cap.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
extratv

Michelle Young & Nayte Olukoya Split

“The Bachelorette” couple Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya have called off their engagement!. Six months after he popped the question on the season finale of “The Bachelorette,” they announced their split. Days ago, Young wrote on her Instagram Story, “I'm struggling to say that Nayte and I...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Knoxville
The Independent

Elvis Costello shares ‘Here, There and Everywhere’ cover in 80th birthday tribute to Paul McCartney

Elvis Costello has shared a cover of a classic Beatles song in tribute to Paul McCartney on his 80th birthday.McCartney turned 80 on 18 June, just days before the legendary singer-songwriter is set to headline Glastonbury festival.Costello shared a version of The Beatles’ 1968 hit “Here, There And Everywhere”, which first appeared on Revolver.The song is credited to Lennon-McCartney, but was written by McCartney, who has cited it as among his favourite of his own compositions.You can listen to the cover version here.On Twitter, former Beatle Ringo Starr also shared a birthday tribute to McCartney, writing: “They say it’s...
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Pumpkin Squeezes Honey Boo Boo Tightly In First Selfie Together Since Mama June Lost Custody

It has been over two months since Mama June, 42, lost custody of her 16-year-old daughter Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson to Alana’s older sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon. In a Father’s Day tribute to her husband Josh Efird, on Instagram, Pumpkin, 22, included an adorable photo of her squeezing her sister — while throwing some subtle shade at her newly-married mom! In photos shared on Sunday, June 19, Pumpkin addressed the Georgia court ruling and told Josh — who is also the father to their 4-year-old daughter Ella and 11-month-old son Bentley, as well as twins who were born in May — “Thank you for being the best father to all of our babies, including Alana.”
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Rosie O’Donnell Makes It Instagram Official with New GF Aimee

Rosie O’Donnell, 60, has just gone public with her new relationship!. On Wednesday, the first day of Pride month, Rosie made it Instagram official with her girlfriend Aimee, whose last name she has not revealed. O’Donnell reposted a photo from Aimee’s private Instagram. Aimee captioned the pic, “Happy PRIDE!!”...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Files For Divorce#Johnny Was#Marriages
Popculture

'Blossom' Cast Member Recently Tied the Knot

Joey Lawrence is a married man once again. PEOPLE reported that the former Blossom star tied the knot with Samantha Cope on May 1 in Temecula, California. Lawrence announced his engagement to Cope in August 2021. Lawrence and Cope exchanged vows at the Temecula Creek Inn during an outdoor ceremony....
TEMECULA, CA
Footwear News

Kris Jenner Spins ‘Bixie’ Hairstyle With Dramatically Ruffled Suit & Sharp Shoes for ‘The Kardashians’ Hulu FYC Event

Click here to read the full article. No one does an all-black look quite like Kris Jenner. The business mogul and media maven arrived at a Hulu FYC event for her family’s reboot reality series, “The Kardashians” in Hollywood, Calif., on Wednesday. Jenner stepped out for the occasion with her daughter’s Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner. The season finale of the hit television show will premiere today on Hulu. After serving up some summer style in a pink printed maxi dress with her partner Corey Gamble earlier this week, the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner bunch returned to her incomparable monochromatic style for...
BEAUTY & FASHION
extratv

Jason Momoa & Eiza González Split (Report)

Last month, news broke that Jason Momoa and Eiza González were dating, but it looks like they have called it quits!. A source told People magazine, “They're just very different people.”. Another insider added, “They love each other very much having dated quietly for some time before it...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
musictimes.com

Elvis Presley’s Last Moments Before His Death Preserved in Graceland

Elvis Presley's Graceland still shows the late King of Rock and Roll's mansion just as he left it on the day of his death. Fans can surely recall how Presley had his last breath upstairs at Graceland. Though the mansion can attract tourists who want to see the late singer's home before his death, it has been off-limits to the public.
CELEBRITIES
Vogue Magazine

Happy Birthday, Isabella Rossellini! 20 Glamorous Old Photos of the Italian-Swedish Beauty

Isabella Fiorella Elettra Giovanna Rossellini is many things—a model, actress, philanthropist, educator, accidental farm-life influencer—to say nothing of being the daughter of two icons: the actress Ingrid Bergman and director Roberto Rossellini. Born in Rome in 1952 with her fraternal twin sister, Ingrid (known as Isotta), Rossellini made her first film appearance opposite her mother in A Matter of Time (1976), before going on to projects like White Nights (1985), Blue Velvet, (1986), Cousins (1989), Death Becomes Her (1992), Fearless (1993), and, decades later, a memorable arc on 30 Rock as Jack Donaghy’s first wife, Bianca. She’s also enjoyed a long association with the fashion and beauty worlds, covering Vogue in the 1980s and serving for years as a “spokesmodel” for Lancôme.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TVOvermind

Movie Review: Bohemian Rhapsody

There appears to be a serious misconception when it comes to some movies and how they alter the story upon which they’re based. One thing is true: fans love a good story. But one of the many things that change over time is how fans will react to a biographical story that is based around and on true events that occur throughout history. The tale of the band known as Queen, as displayed in Bohemian Rhapsody, is one of those that people were bound to be insanely sensitive about since Queen has enjoyed a loyal fanbase for quite some time now. The fact that this 2018 movie might have gotten a few things wrong and altered a few facts isn’t surprising in the least since the idea is to make a story more cinematic and to keep people interested. There are times when the actual history that has been written and documented isn’t the type of story that a director wants to tell, and as a result, they end up doing their own thing to get people into the theater.
MOVIES
extratv

extratv

73K+
Followers
4K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy