Republican Bill Would Allow School Districts Short on Bus Drivers to Perform In-house Training

MARLTON, N.J. (CBS) — Virtua Health will open its first primary care clinic specifically built for members of South Jersey’s LGBTQ+ community on Monday. Virtua PRIDE Primary Care Clinic, located in Marlton, will do standard primary care practices, like yearly physicals, but they’ll also specialize in medical topics like gender-affirming hormone therapy and HIV prevention. Dr. Shanin Gross, who identifies as they/them, said the clinic will provide a safe space where people can meet with doctors and nurses who are also a part of the LGBTQ+ community. “Knowing that you’re going to see a provider who is part of the community, or can...

MARLTON, NJ ・ 14 HOURS AGO