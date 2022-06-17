The Covington-Cincinnati Suspension Bridge Committee is sponsoring a contest for photographers in the Greater Cincinnati area to capture the best photo of the Roebling bridge.

The contest will be held from July 1 through July 31. Participants can enter up to three photos for $24. There are three photo categories: Daytime or night-time photos, or short video.

Photographers may enter as professionals or amateurs.

what to do: Top 8 things to do this weekend: Fringe, Summerfair, Pride, tractors, beer

More to come: Roebling Suspension Bridge to reopen today

Public voting will take place from Aug. 8 to Aug.15. The winner will be determined by popular vote and will be announced on the website.

The winners get an exclusive one-hour trip to the top of the Roebling Suspension Bridge for a photo shoot.

For information about rules and terms, click here

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Take your best shot: Roebling bridge committee sponsors photo contest