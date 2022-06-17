ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peachy and more pets up for adoption in Phoenix-area shelters this week

By The Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 4 days ago

Every year, approximately 6.5 million companion animals enter shelters nationwide, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Of those, about 3.3 million are dogs and 3.2 million are cats.

Each week, The Arizona Republic highlights a handful of the many pets up for adoption at Valley shelters. To check the status of a specific animal, please contact the shelter directly.

Peachy: An adorable kitten

It is definitely the height of cat and kitten season in the Valley and the Arizona Humane Society is certainly in the thick of it. With more than 900 felines in its care, 404 in-shelter and an additional 509 in Foster Hero homes to be exact, there is no better time than now to consider adding a lovable fur baby to your home.

Although there are so many kitties in AHS’ care, this sweet baby is feeling just Peachy thanks to all of the wonderful treatment she has received since being rescued. Like thousands of kittens who will make their way to AHS this summer, the beautiful nine-week-old Calico was found as a sick, underage orphan who needed medical treatment in May of this year.

It was found that Peachy was in need of some care for an Upper Respiratory Infection and some tummy issues so once she was cleared by AHS’ Second Chance Animal Hospital veterinarians, she was on her way to a loving Foster Hero home. This is where Peachy was able to grow healthy and strong while receiving the socialization she needed to become the well-rounded, loving and playful cutie she is today.

How to adopt: Because AHS has so many adorable babies just like Peachy, you can adopt a kitten, adult cat, or critter for just $5 when you schedule a Curbside Adoption Appointment through Sunday, June 19! View adoptable pets and choose your location at azhumane.org/adopt, and select the “Curbside Adoption Appointment.” From there, AHS’ Adoption Matchmakers will be in touch to help you find the best furry fit to meet at your expedited appointment.

— Kelsey Dickerson, Arizona Humane Society

Tomahawk: A sweet, shy cat

If you remember Rusty Nails, featured a few weeks ago, this is Tomahawk, his one-year-old brother. Rusty was adopted and his new owners say he is a keeper. He gets along well with their other cat and both Rusty and Tomahawk love other cats and need to be with them.

Tomahawk is shy and cautious with people, only because the litter of six did not get enough socialization when they were in those important formative weeks. Patience is needed to give Tomahawk time to get to know and trust a new human parent, but it is important that he not be an only cat.

How to adopt: Visit this beautiful boy at Sun Cities 4 Paws Rescue, 11129 Michigan Avenue, Youngtown; call 623-876-8778 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Adoption days are Tuesdays-Saturdays. Other adoptable cats are at the shelter at 10807 N. 96th Avenue, Peoria, 623-773-2246, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., adoptions Tuesdays-Saturdays; Surprise PetSmart, 13764 Bell Road; and Lake Pleasant Towne Center PetSmart, 25372 Lake Pleasant Parkway, Peoria.

— Beverly Bormann, Sun Cities 4 Paws

Aquafina: The most loving cat

Perhaps one of the most affectionate, loving kitties to ever make its way to the Arizona Humane Society, Aquafina quickly shows just how sweet she is within seconds of meeting. At nine years young, this gorgeous domestic shorthair Calico sure knows how to make people feel adored.

Aquafina was found as an injured stray by a Good Samaritan who brought her to AHS’ Animal Assistance Department at its Sunnyslope location in late May of this year. There she was evaluated by a Second Chance Animal Hospital veterinarian who found that other than a severely injured eye, she is a very healthy kitty.

Incredibly, this uniquely patterned fur baby was incredibly sweet and social even when she was feeling under the weather. Aquafina is a huge fan of booty scratches, chin rubs and climbing on cat trees. Although her past is quite a mystery due to being a stray, it is hard to imagine any type of home that she would not fit in perfectly with due to her incredibly kind nature. It is guaranteed that whoever is lucky enough to adopt her will fall in love instantly and also receive an unending amount of love back!

How to adopt: Because AHS has so many adorable babies just like Aquafina, you can adopt a kitten, adult cat, or critter for just $5 when you schedule a Curbside Adoption Appointment through Sunday, June 19! View adoptable pets and choose your location at azhumane.org/adopt, and select the “Curbside Adoption Appointment.” From there, AHS’ Adoption Matchmakers will be in touch to help you find the best furry fit to meet at your expedited appointment.

— Kelsey Dickerson, Arizona Humane Society

Sweet Tooth: Looking for a fresh start

Sweet Tooth is just like she sounds, super sweet! She originally joined Friends for Life Animal Rescue by way of Maricopa County Animal Care where she was found as a stray. Sweet Tooth was adopted but recently returned due to the owner's medical issues making her unable to care for Sweet Tooth. Sweet Tooth is about three years old and about 18 pounds, and she loves her people! She answers to the name Lucy.She has met other dogs and is curious about them, and we feel that when she gets back into a forever home she's going to be a wonderful companion.

In her prior home, her mom said she slept in bed with her, and that she's housetrained. Sweet Tooth/Lucy is very shy at the adoption center but it is known from her prior adopter that she's very sweet in a home. She is a bit wary of men, so she'd ideally do best in a female-only home. She'll need a special home that is willing to give her a little time to adjust to a new environment — she's been through a lot lately by losing her home.

How to adopt: Sweet Tooth is licensed, microchipped, vaccinated, and spayed, and her adoption fee is $250. If you are interested in knowing more about Sweet Tooth or meeting her visit Friends for Life, located at 952 Melody Avenue in Gilbert, e-mail FFLdogs@azfriends,org, call 480-497-8296, or visit them online at azfriends.org.

— Jannelle Cosgriff, Friends for Life

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Peachy and more pets up for adoption in Phoenix-area shelters this week

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

