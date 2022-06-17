ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alliance, OH

Alliance Rotary Club honors members during meeting

By Special to The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FU6O6_0gDvhks000

Alliance Rotary Club recently set aside time to honor members for their service to the organization. During the June 8 meeting, member Sue Bowman received her second Paul Harris Fellow recognition from Alliance Rotary Club President Niki McIlvain. The award recognizes individuals who have contributed or who have had donations of $1,000 to the Rotary Foundation. In receiving the award for the second time, Bowman joins a long list of people from around the world who have achieved the honor. Also during the June 8 meeting, Alliance Rotary Club honored members who have joined the organization over the past year. New members are Lydia Carmany, Erin Fitch, Jacqui Rhome and Jack Weber.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Akron celebrates Juneteenth with annual festival

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron community came together Sunday for the 24th Annual Akron Juneteenth Festival. The festival kicked off at noon with the West Akron Parade. The event continues at the Stoner/Hawkins Park from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Guests can enjoy food, a Black business market, the Gerald R. Carter Teen Talent […]
AKRON, OH
coolcleveland.com

Cain Park Juneteenth Concert Features All-Star Lineup of Cleveland Vocalists

Sun 6/19 @ 1-4PM Joining the glut of Juneteenth activities popping up all over is Cain Park in Cleveland Heights, which will present a Juneteenth concert in its Evans Amphitheater, sponsored by the Cleveland Federation of Musicians, Local 4. The featured performer is retired schoolteacher and current elected member of...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alliance, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
City
Alliance, OH
Local
Ohio Society
Alliance, OH
Society
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Where and when you can get free produce in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Salvation Army is once again teaming up with the Greater Cleveland Food Bank this summer to host monthly free produce giveaways. The annual food drive distributes 12,000 pounds of fresh produce a month to local residents throughout the summer at the Salvation Army West Park Corps at 12645 Lorain Avenue. Food […]
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

SNAP benefits expanded during power outages

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The severe storms that hit Northeast Ohio last week left many homes without power and families with loss of perishable food. Families participating in SNAP who may have lost perishable food in their refrigerators have 10 days to request replacement benefits, according to a Facebook post from the Ohio Association of Foodbanks. […]
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alliance Rotary Club#The Rotary Foundation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
wtuz.com

New Phila Provides Sinkhole Update

Nick McWilliams reporting – Following a sinkhole that appeared on Second Street Northeast over two weeks ago, New Philadelphia officials have provided an update. Work and planning has been ongoing to secure the roadway and build it back up, after the sizable hole developed due to a failing storm-sewer manhole.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
cleveland19.com

Man murdered outside Summit County bar

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 38-year-old man was shot and killed outside a bar early Sunday morning in Akron. According to Akron police, the victim, whose name is not being released, was at the Oasis Bar in the 600 block of N. Howard Street. Officers responded to a shots...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Hubbard manufacturing company to relocate headquarters to Ravenna

Industrial Commercial Properties (ICP) has announced on Wednesday that Boston Group will be relocating its headquarters and manufacturing operations from Hubbard to Ravenna. ICP Vice President of Leasing and Acquisitions, Austin Semarjian says this move will bring important new jobs to Ohio and the city of Ravenna. "Our goal is...
The Alliance Review

The Alliance Review

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
71K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Alliance, OH from The Alliance Review.

 http://the-review.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy