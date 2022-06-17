ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kim Kardashian accused of ruining iconic Marilyn Monroe dress

By Christine Samra, Nexstar Media Wire
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SLsdr_0gDvhgL600
Tweet

(KTLA) — “Ripley’s Believe It or Not!” has denied claims that Kim Kardashian damaged Marilyn Monroe’s iconic “Happy Birthday Mr. President” dress at the Met Gala after photos were posted online allegedly showing damage to the multi-million dollar dress.

“Kim Kardashian’s walk up the Metropolitan Museum’s stairs at this year’s Met Gala caused quite the stir, but one thing Ripley’s Believe It or Not! can say with confidence is that it did not cause damage to Marilyn Monroe’s famed ‘Happy Birthday’ dress from 1962,” the museum said in a press release.

“Ripley’s Believe It or Not! is not the first owner of this dress. It was acquired at a Julien’s Auctions event in 2016 for $4.8 million,” the press release went on to say. “A report written on the dress’s condition in early 2017 states, ‘a number of the seams are pulled and worn. This is not surprising given how delicate the material is. There is puckering at the back by the hooks and eyes, among other instances of damage.’”

Scott Fortner, the owner of one of the world’s largest private collections of the late starlet, claimed the dress was damaged following its appearance at the prestigious event.

“So much for keeping ‘the integrity of the dress and the preservation,'” he wrote on Instagram. “Ripley’s Believe It or Not, was it worth it?”

Fortner posted various photos from different angles and lighting showing the dress before and after the 2022 Met Ball. In one zoomed-in photo, he shows where some of the crystals are missing and how some were “left hanging by a thread.” He called the damage “significant.”

The were photos sent to Fortner from Chad Michael Christian Morrisette on June 12, when he saw the dress displayed at Ripley’s Hollywood location.

When Kardashian donned the iconic gown for the Met Ball in May, Ripley’s released a statement that said, “With input from garment conservationists, appraisers, archivists, and insurance, both the Ripley’s and Kim knew they could make the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity happen. Agreeing that the garment’s condition was top priority, it was agreed that no alterations were to be made to the dress.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FAXPi_0gDvhgL600
In this May 19, 1962 photo provided by the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, actress Marilyn Monroe wears the iconic gown that she wore while singing “Happy Birthday” to President John F. Kennedy at Madison Square Garden. (Cecil Stoughton/White House Photographs, John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum via AP)

The Skims owner only wore the dress for the gala’s red carpet, then immediately changed into a replica for the remainder of the event. She’s the only one, besides Monroe, to ever wear the ensemble. She received backlash for not only wearing the archival piece but also touting that she lost 16 pounds in just weeks to fit into it in the first place.

Monroe wore the multi-million-dollar ensemble on May 19, 1962, to sing then-President John F. Kennedy a breathy version of “Happy Birthday” at his Madison Square Garden birthday celebration.

Kim Kardashian has not responded to claims about the damage.

Comments / 123

BryanG.
4d ago

I blame the museum for even allowing her to take it and wear it. For what purpose did it serve? Was it worth it? Whoever signed off on it just to feed the whim of a Kardashian needs to lose their job.

Reply(4)
65
Ana
4d ago

Not to mention she also looked terrible in it! Why ruin an iconic dress on a non worthy wearer? 🙄

Reply(7)
75
Marjorie Morningstar
4d ago

Oh good grief! Stitch it back up. The people at the museum knew she was bigger bottomed than Marilyn . Seriously this is not really important to me with shelves emptying in stores, a fight for formula, gas higher than I have ever seen in my lifetime and a communist in the white house. Marilyn’s old clothes are the least of our worries.

Reply(7)
12
Related
Page Six

Kim Kardashian’s Christmas card pics ‘unusable’ due to North’s middle finger

What a card. Kim Kardashian revealed that most of the family’s Christmas card photos were unusable last year – due to her 9-year-old daughter, North, flipping the bird during their photo shoot. “They always cry. Nobody gets along,” she said of her and ex Kanye West’s four kids — North, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 – on the latest episode of Hulu’s “The Kardashians.” “Most of the photos I saw were unusable because North was sticking out her middle finger.” She added, “It’s days like this when I really just need to lock myself in the room by myself for just...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Marilyn Monroe
OK! Magazine

Who Is That? Madonna Looks Unrecognizable As She Poses With Celeb Pals At Britney Spears' Wedding

Is that Madonna? The "Material Girl" singer looked unrecognizable as she partied the night away with celebrity pals at Britney Spears' wedding to Sam Asghari. In an Instagram snap posted by Donatella Versace, the superstar posed alongside the designer, Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, and Maria Menounos. In the photo, Madonna's face did not move an inch beneath her large black shades. Fans took to the comment section to voice their concern over Madonna's stoic features, as one noted, "What happened to madonnas face? is she using the sunglasses to hide all the work she's had done," while another...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Ryan Gosling's First Photo as Ken Has Us Wondering If They'd Ever Let a 41-Year-Old Actress Play Barbie

Click here to read the full article. Hysterical laughter, stunned silence, and enthused fangirling were among the various reactions when Ryan Gosling’s first photo as Ken in the upcoming Barbie movie was released — but the most notable reaction is being overlooked, in typical fashion for its subject matter. Gosling, 41, was cast to play Barbie’s iconic boyfriend alongside Margot Robbie, 31, as the legendary doll herself. While we love Gosling due to his frequent role as the irresistible love interest (Noah Calhoun and Jacob Palmer, we’re looking at you) and his undeniable good looks and charisma, we can’t help but...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dress#The Metropolitan Museum
OK! Magazine

Demi Moore Goes Instagram Official With Boyfriend Daniel Humm: See Photos

A milestone! Demi Moore and her boyfriend, Daniel Humm, are Instagram official. The actress, 59, uploaded a couple of selfies with her man, on Tuesday, June 14, writing, "Visiting the palace of kings and queens… Swipe to see the queen 🐶👑."Of course, some A-listers, including Jennifer Aniston, "liked" the post, while others couldn't help but gush over the photos. One person wrote, "Lovvvvvvve you 😍," while another added, "Love everything about this @demimoore @danielhumm ❤️❤️."Zac Posen added, "This makes me so happy!! @demimoore @danielhumm."SCOUT WILLIS & DEMI MOORE ENJOY MOTHER-DAUGHTER DAY AT GALLERY AMIDST BRUCE'S RECENT DIAGNOSISThe two flaunted their...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

The Kardashians: Here’s How Kendall Jenner Reacted to Losing Vogue Cover Over Sister Kim

Watch: Kanye "Ye" West REACTS to Kim Kardashian's Vogue Spread. Battle of the cover girls. In the May 26 episode of the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian was given the honor of being on the March 2022 cover of Vogue—which technically meant replacing her supermodel sister, Kendall Jenner. As Kris Jenner explained, Vogue called her to offer Kendall the cover of the March issue first.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CBS LA

Britney Spears' ex-husband after crashing her wedding in Thousand Oaks

Britney Spears' ex-husband was arrested by Ventura County deputies after he crashed her wedding in Thousand Oaks.According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Department, private security detained Jason Alexander shortly after 2 p.m. at the Spears' home, before the wedding. Deputies arrived soon after and arrested him for an outstanding warrant from Napa. Details of how he gained access to the property have not been released. Authorities said that this is an ongoing investigation and more charges can be filed against Alexander once investigators determine the ex-husband's intent and if crimes were committed.Spears and Alexander were married for less than three days in 2004. 
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
The Independent

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna settle before trial's sequel

A settlement agreement has been reached on the eve of a second trial pitting the Kardashian family against former reality TV star Blac Chyna. Jury selection had been set to begin Monday in the trial over Chyna's allegations that her former fiance Rob Kardashian maliciously posted nude photos of her in 2017 after their tumultuous breakup, but according to court documents, the parties informed the judge that they had agreed to a settlement.Emails to attorneys for both sides seeking comment and details on the terms of the settlement were not immediately returned.A trial had seemed a virtual certainty after...
CELEBRITIES
People

Travis Barker's Son Landon Launches boohooMAN Line, Shares How Kourtney Is Influencing the Family Style

Punk rock runs in the Barker family — but as it turns out when it comes to style, Travis Barker can learn a thing or two from his son Landon Barker. On Tuesday night, Landon celebrated the launch of his co-designed collection with fashion company boohooMAN at the Desert 5 Spot in Los Angeles. To mark the occasion, Landon spoke to PEOPLE about all things fashion, the collection and how his rockstar dad influenced his style evolution.
LOS ANGELES, CA
POPSUGAR

Britney Spears Got Married in a White Wedding Dress With a Thigh-High Slit

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari officially tied the knot on Thursday, June 9. The singer looked stunning in a custom Versace gown during the ceremony, held at their private residence in Los Angeles. After Spears shared in November that Donatella Versace would be her wedding-dress designer, fans eagerly awaited the reveal, and the anticipation was worth it. The wedding gown totally delivered in effortless sophistication and silhouette mastery.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hill

The Hill

603K+
Followers
73K+
Post
456M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy