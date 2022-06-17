ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

13-Year-Old Reported Missing in Baltimore

By Jeff Jones
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BALTIMORE, MD – A 13-year-old girl has been reported missing in Baltimore. Police said...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Daily Voice

Daily Shooting Report For Baltimore Area: Tuesday, June 21

Officials have released details about Baltimore area shootings for Tuesday, June 21, according to Baltimore Police. - North Patterson Park at East North Avenue: Adult male located on the scene suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso. Medics transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment. Anyone with...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Woman Injured After Attack In Baltimore: Police

A suspect has been arrested after allegedly cutting a woman in Baltimore, authorities say. A 24-year-old female victim was found suffering from lacerations on the 2800 block of East Preston Street around 12:23 p.m., Tuesday, June 21, according to Baltimore Police. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Teen Shooting Victims Walks Into Baltimore Hospital

A teenage boy is recovering after walking himself into a hospital after being shot, authorities say. Central District patrol officers received a call that a 17-year-old victim had checked himself into a hospital for gunshot wounds around 1:16 a.m. on Tuesday, June 21, according to Baltimore Police. The teen was...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Baltimore Man Arrested In Connection To April Killing

A Baltimore man has been arrested in connection to an April killing, authorities say. Tavon Jamal Green, 22, was taken into custody for the slaying of Joshua Whittington, 22, on Wednesday, June 15, Baltimore Police say. Whittington was shot to death on the 1300 block of West Baltimore Street on...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Teen Riding Scooter Dies In Late Night Baltimore Hit-Run

A teenager riding a scooter was killed in a late-night hit-and-run crash in Baltimore, authorities said. The 19-year-old victim was struck by the vehicle who fled the scene on the 300 block of Light Street around 11:13 p.m., Sunday, June 19, according to Baltimore Police. The victim was transported to...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Metro Crime Stoppers Offers 8K Reward For Information On Deadly Shooting In Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Metro Crime Stoppers is offering an $8,000 reward for any information that helps homicide detectives find the person who shot and killed the co-owner of a Little Italy restaurant on Sunday, according to authorities. Trevor White, the co-owner of RYMKS Bar & Grille, was gunned down in the 1300 block of Lakeside Avenue around 4 a.m., police said. Although the Baltimore Police Department provided details on the shooting Sunday, it didn’t make public the identity of White until Monday morning. White’s colleague, Executive Chef Teaon Everage, confirmed to WJZ on Sunday night that White had died. “We can confirm that he was an owner and he was killed,” Everage said. “Until we speak with the family we cannot make any other statements at this time.” Anyone with information about the shooting should call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
wnav.com

Baltimore Man Gets Max Sentence for Assault Last Year in Hanover

Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess announced today that Dareius Washington, 33, of Baltimore was sentenced to 25 years of active incarceration for one count of felony first-degree assault. The defendant entered a guilty plea on November 3, 2021. “This was truly a vicious attack. The defendant...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

1 Killed, 3 Wounded In Pair Of Baltimore Double Shootings, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was killed and three others were wounded in a pair of shootings that unfolded an hour apart Sunday night in Baltimore City, police said. The first shooting was reported shortly before 11 p.m. in the 5100 block of Park Heights Avenue in Northwest Baltimore, Baltimore Police said. A few minutes later, two men showed up at a local hospital with gunshot wounds, police said. The victims, a 28-year-old man and a 67-year-old man, were treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening. Shortly before midnight, officers were called to a second shooting in the 2800 block of Kinsey Avenue in Southwest Baltimore. Responding officers found a 50-year-old man shot multiple times. He was taken to a hospital but did not survive. Officers found a second shooting victim, a 39-year-old man, in the 2800 block of West Baltimore Street. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to the leg and a graze wound to the head, police said. No information about a suspect or motive in either case was immediately released. Anyone with information about either of these shootings is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
