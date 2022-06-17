Meet Ballard's Imari Golden, The Courier Journal's Athlete of the Week

Imari Golden is riding high this summer, fresh off of Ballard’s 39-0 season that concluded with a 3-2 win over Lexington Catholic in the state championship game.

Golden not only finished 1 for 3 with an RBI, but the junior second baseman was pivotal in initiating a triple play in the bottom of the sixth inning that stopped the rally that Lexington Catholic was trying to build.

For that, Golden gets the honor of being the final Athlete of the Week for the 2021-22 high school year, and here’s some of what she shared during a brief chat with the Courier Journal.

Golden likes to delve into photography in her free time

Golden said that she’s always had an appreciation for art, but her artsy side was piqued after taking a photography class during her freshman year.

The class opened Golden’s eyes as she learned all kinds of information about how to set up shots, influence their moods with lighting and using different points of view to capture a moment.

Since then, she’s made it a hobby to snap the world around her whenever she gets a chance.

“I like taking pictures of my pets and my friends and capturing different moments there,” Golden said. “I think it’s definitely an interest I can take in college, but I think I’ll pursue it more as a personal hobby.”

Golden wants to study sports medicine

Speaking of college, Golden is focused on majoring in sports medicine and wants to seek a career in either physical therapy or sports training. Golden sees that career path as the best of both worlds in terms of combining her love for sports with a desire to help people.

“Since I was little, I always wanted to help people in some type of way,” Golden said. “As I’ve gotten older, I realized I want to stay around in sports. I feel very knowledgeable in different sports because I’ve grown up (around it).”

'Titanic' is one of Golden’s favorite movies

It’s not often that a teenager list historical fiction among their top movie choices, but that’s the case with Golden, who cites 1997’s Titanic as one of her favorite movies.

Golden can’t quite pinpoint why she’s so drawn to the movie and admits it can be depressing, but she’ll always take a moment to watch it if she can.

“I really like the storyline of it,” Golden said. “It’s crazy to think that people went through that. I feel like it’s just a really good movie.”

