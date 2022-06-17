ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kitsap County, WA

Vote now to pick winners in the 2022 readers’ choice awards

Voting is now open for the 2022 readers’ choice awards.

Readers get to vote and decide which local businesses are the best at what they do. Categories include best restaurant, best clothing store, best place to take the kids, and more.

You have until June 24 to pick your favorites. You can vote once per day.

When the winners have been picked, there will be a special section highlighting the best businesses, whether they won or were a finalist. This is a great section to keep around for those times you need a recommendation on where to eat, get a haircut and more.

Let’s celebrate our town and what makes it special. Vote today!

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Vote now to pick winners in the 2022 readers’ choice awards

