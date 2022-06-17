ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mishawaka, IN

Third Thursday in the Mish kicks off this summer with music, chalk art and more

By South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ac6yx_0gDvh9UU00

MISHAWKA — The inaugural Third Thursday in the Mish kicked off on June 16 with live music, chalk art and several participating businesses in downtown Mishawaka all celebrated under this month's theme of "Hot Fun in the Summer Time."

The monthly event will be held year-round and was spearheaded by the Mishawaka Business Association and InRugCo Studio and Gift Shop owners who wanted to connect the community with local downtown businesses.

The event will be held every third Thursday and attendees can walk, or dance, along the Mishawaka Riverwalk to enjoy the activities.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNDU

Modified trash pick-up schedule next week in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend has announced a modified trash pickup schedule for Juneteenth. No trash will be picked up on Monday, and that means:. - Areas that are normally serviced on Mondays will have their trash picked up on Tuesday. - Tuesday areas will...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Accident in Mishawaka closes road for multiple hours

Mishawaka, Ind. (WNDU) - Police responded to an accident that closed down a part of Edison Road for multiple hours late Friday night into Saturday morning. Multiple officers were on scene of the crash, and at least one car and a motorcycle were involved. At this time it is unknown if anyone was hurt in the crash. The road is now clear.
MISHAWAKA, IN
WIBC.com

The True Meaning of Juneteenth

STATE WIDE--You may have heard about South Bend recently making Juneteenth a city holiday. Several cities in Indiana have done that to celebrate the holiday that commemorates not the Emancipation Proclamation, but the date that freedom was proclaimed for slaves in Texas, which came over two years after freedom was proclaimed by Pres. Abraham Lincoln.
INDIANA STATE
abc57.com

Police identify two people found dead at home on W. Franklin Street

ELKHART, Ind. -- Elkhart Police have released the names of the two people who were found deceased at a home on W. Franklin Street on Thursday. The victims were identified as 41-year-old Chantay Cross and 36-year-old Andre Hillie. Police said it appeared they died of gunshot wounds.
ELKHART, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Entertainment
City
Mishawaka, IN
95.3 MNC

Two people found dead at Laurel Woods Apts. identified

A welfare check has led to a death investigation in South Bend. South Bend police officers were called just before 2 a.m. on Saturday, June 18, to Laurel Woods Apartments on a welfare check. Upon arrival, they found two people dead. The victims were identified as Jamie Binns. 28, and...
SOUTH BEND, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Live Music#Chalk#Dance#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info
abc57.com

Double homicide investigation in Laurel Woods apartment complex

SOUTH BEND, Ind.,--South Bend Police found two people deceased in the Laurel Woods apartment complex while responding to a welfare check early Saturday morning. Details on the victims and the circumstances of their deaths has not yet been released. The Violent Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation. If you...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Syracuse man arrested after tri-county pursuit

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - On Thursday, multiple Indiana law enforcement agencies apprehended a man after a pursuit spanned three different counties. The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department alongside multiple other agencies arrested Randall Koth, 47, on outstanding warrants for both burglary and theft. According to police, authorities received a...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Goshen man accused of killing an engaged couple has signed a plea deal

A Goshen man accused of killing an engaged couple has signed a plea deal. Officials say the shooting happened on February 12, during the closing shift at Papa John’s in Elkhart. The Elkhart Truth reports that 20-year-old Jose Benitez-Tilley says he shot and killed 22-year-old Hayley Smith and 37-year-old...
GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

UPDATE: 1 identified after 2 found dead in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - One woman has been identified after a fatal incident in Elkhart on Thursday. According to the Elkhart Police Department, one of the deceased has been identified as Chantay Monique Cross, 41, of Elkhart, Indiana. Initial Post:. Police in Elkhart say they are investigating after two dead...
ELKHART, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
WNDU

UPDATE: 18-year-old shooting victim found dead at Pin Oak Apartments

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Mishawaka police are releasing more information about the Friday homicide investigation at Pin Oak Manor Apartments. Investigators said the victim was an 18-year-old man, who was shot in his upper body. At this time, police aren’t releasing his name. His autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning.
cbs4indy.com

Juveniles pulled from water

Rescuers retrieve juveniles from the water in Tippecanoe and Johnson counties. 4 teens among those arrested in firearms investigations; …. FIFA announces 2026 World Cup host cities including …. Knowing the game plan: Keeping young athletes safe …. ‘It’s devastating’: Child pulled from retention pond …. ‘It’s devastating’:...
GREENWOOD, IN
95.3 MNC

Elkhart County Homicide Unit investigating deadly double shooting

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating a deadly double shooting that happened around 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, June 16. The Elkhart Police Department and Elkhart Fire Department were dispatched to a residence in the 1300 block of W. Franklin St. in Elkhart in response to a 911 call regarding a deceased male and female.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Motorcyclist dies one day after crash at CR 10 and CR 17

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- A motorcyclist died one day after he was involved in a crash at CR 10 and CR17, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were called to the intersection at 5:21 p.m. on Tuesday to investigate the crash. The investigation revealed a Ford Edge was...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
South Bend Tribune

South Bend Tribune

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
415K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in South Bend, IN from South Bend Tribune.

 http://southbendtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy