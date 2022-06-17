Third Thursday in the Mish kicks off this summer with music, chalk art and more

MISHAWKA — The inaugural Third Thursday in the Mish kicked off on June 16 with live music, chalk art and several participating businesses in downtown Mishawaka all celebrated under this month's theme of "Hot Fun in the Summer Time."

The monthly event will be held year-round and was spearheaded by the Mishawaka Business Association and InRugCo Studio and Gift Shop owners who wanted to connect the community with local downtown businesses.

The event will be held every third Thursday and attendees can walk, or dance, along the Mishawaka Riverwalk to enjoy the activities.