Federal authorities indict alleged Gangster Disciples members in 2018 slayings of 3 men in Athens

Four men and an Athens woman described by federal authorities as members of the Gangster Disciples street gang were indicted this week on charges they were involved in the 2018 murders of three Athens men.

The deaths of the men — Derrick Ruff, Joshua Jackson and Rodriguez Apollo Rucker — were a revenge-related crime “triggered by the murder of a Gangster Disciple (GD) member,” according to a news release Thursday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Middle District.

The murder and racketeering indictment names Philmon D. “Dolla Phil” Chambers, 33, of Atlanta as a gang member in a leadership position who oversaw members of the gang “Elimination Team,” or E Team.

A 27-year-old Athens woman, Andrea Paige Browner, known also as “Light Brite” or “Shawty,” is alleged to be a member of “Sisters of the Struggle,” or SOS, described as a component of the Gangster Disciples.

Also indicted is Lesley Chappell “Grip” Green, 34, of Stone Mountain who was described by federal agents as a member of the gang's Elimination Team.

Others indicted were Robert M. “Different” Carlisle, 33, of Lithonia and Shabazz Larry “Lil L” Guidry, 27, of Decatur. The latter was described in the indictment as the “Assistant Literature Coordinator.” The nature of that gang position was not explained in the indictment.

The indictment notes that the Gangster Disciples are a national gang that began in Chicago in the 1970s and is currently active in 25 states. The gang began under the leadership of Larry Hoover, according to the Georgia Public Safety Training Center. Hoover, 71, is currently serving life in prison in Colorado.

Following are the murders cited in the indictment:

Rucker, 32, of Athens was slain on Dec. 14, 2018, after agents said Chambers followed him to his home on Royal Court, where Chambers shot and killed him. Prior to the killing, Athens-Clarke police said Rucker had met with Browner in a motel room on Finley Street. According to agents, the motive for the slaying is that gang members suspected Rucker of being involved in the death of another GD member. The name of that member was not disclosed in the indictment.

Ruff and Jackson went missing from Athens on Dec. 18, 2018, and their bullet-riddled bodies were found March 17, 2019, in a rental storage unit in Lawrenceville. Federal agents said the E Team of Green, Guidry and Carlisle killed the two men. The men were killed because gang members believed they were cooperating with law enforcement in regard to the Rucker murder, according to the indictment.

Besides Athens-Clarke police, the slayings were investigated by Gwinnett County police and the FBI’s Safe Streets Gang Task Force of the Middle District. Assistant U.S. Attorney Mike Morrison is prosecuting the case.