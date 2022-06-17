ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Federal authorities indict alleged Gangster Disciples members in 2018 slayings of 3 men in Athens

By Wayne Ford, Athens Banner-Herald
 5 days ago
Four men and an Athens woman described by federal authorities as members of the Gangster Disciples street gang were indicted this week on charges they were involved in the 2018 murders of three Athens men.

The deaths of the men — Derrick Ruff, Joshua Jackson and Rodriguez Apollo Rucker — were a revenge-related crime “triggered by the murder of a Gangster Disciple (GD) member,” according to a news release Thursday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Middle District.

The murder and racketeering indictment names Philmon D. “Dolla Phil” Chambers, 33, of Atlanta as a gang member in a leadership position who oversaw members of the gang “Elimination Team,” or E Team.

Police:Athens crime rate dropped after crackdown on gangs that netted 47 arrests

'Operation Washout Classic City': 49 suspects in Athens linked to violent crime, gangs arrested

Gang crackdown:Spike in gun crime, repeat offenders trigger crackdown on street gangs in Athens

A 27-year-old Athens woman, Andrea Paige Browner, known also as “Light Brite” or “Shawty,” is alleged to be a member of “Sisters of the Struggle,” or SOS, described as a component of the Gangster Disciples.

Also indicted is Lesley Chappell “Grip” Green, 34, of Stone Mountain who was described by federal agents as a member of the gang's Elimination Team.

Others indicted were Robert M. “Different” Carlisle, 33, of Lithonia and Shabazz Larry “Lil L” Guidry, 27, of Decatur. The latter was described in the indictment as the “Assistant Literature Coordinator.” The nature of that gang position was not explained in the indictment.

The indictment notes that the Gangster Disciples are a national gang that began in Chicago in the 1970s and is currently active in 25 states. The gang began under the leadership of Larry Hoover, according to the Georgia Public Safety Training Center. Hoover, 71, is currently serving life in prison in Colorado.

Following are the murders cited in the indictment:

  • Rucker, 32, of Athens was slain on Dec. 14, 2018, after agents said Chambers followed him to his home on Royal Court, where Chambers shot and killed him. Prior to the killing, Athens-Clarke police said Rucker had met with Browner in a motel room on Finley Street. According to agents, the motive for the slaying is that gang members suspected Rucker of being involved in the death of another GD member. The name of that member was not disclosed in the indictment.
  • Ruff and Jackson went missing from Athens on Dec. 18, 2018, and their bullet-riddled bodies were found March 17, 2019, in a rental storage unit in Lawrenceville. Federal agents said the E Team of Green, Guidry and Carlisle killed the two men. The men were killed because gang members believed they were cooperating with law enforcement in regard to the Rucker murder, according to the indictment.

Besides Athens-Clarke police, the slayings were investigated by Gwinnett County police and the FBI’s Safe Streets Gang Task Force of the Middle District. Assistant U.S. Attorney Mike Morrison is prosecuting the case.

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Georgia couple sentenced to prison for two-week metro Atlanta crime spree

ATLANTA - A Georgia couple has been sentenced to multiple years in federal prison for a two-week crime spree involving a bank robbery and carjacking in metro Atlanta. Authorities say 30-year-old Quantavious Cedron Arnold and 31-year-old Ericka Brewster put innocent civilians at risk through multiple crimes in Atlanta and DeKalb County.
Georgia prisoner sentenced to die in guard killings

EATONTON, Ga. — A Georgia prisoner convicted of killing two guards during an escape from a prison transport bus five years ago has been sentenced to die. A jury on Thursday agreed unanimously on a death sentence for Ricky Dubose in the June 2017 shooting deaths of Sgt. Christopher Monica and Sgt. Curtis Billue, news outlets reported. The jury on Monday had found him guilty of charges including murder.
GEORGIA STATE
Gainesville O.D. investigation results in murder charge

A Dahlonega man now faces a murder charge for his alleged role in an overdose death earlier this year. The Gainesville Police Department says Joshua Chad Evans, 32, has been charged with Felony Murder in the February death of Malcolm Ogletree. Evans was also charged with Felony Possession of a Schedule II Drug with Intent to Distribute.
GAINESVILLE, GA
UGAPD blotter: Man trespasses in tennis stadium, attempted car theft and more

A 47-year-old man was barred from all University of Georgia property for 180 days after trespassing on the Dan Magill Tennis Complex and entering the football practice fields, according to a report by the University of Georgia Police Department. UGAPD received a report of an intoxicated man who had entered...
ATHENS, GA
Woman pleads guilty in Clarks Hill double drowning case

LINCOLNTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The suspect in the drownings of two men has pleaded guilty and been sentenced a little over a year since they died. Best friends Eynn Wilson and Edward Kirk both died after one of them went off a boat into the water at Clarks Hill Lake, then the other jumped in the water to try and save him.
LINCOLN COUNTY, GA
Deputies seek identity of theft suspect in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. - Jackson County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a person of interest in connection to a theft on Pond Fork Church Road. Officers say the incident occurred on Sunday, June 19, 2022, between 7:40 a.m. and 12:00 p.m., where multiple items were stolen from the Pond Fork Church Road area near Holly Springs Road.
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
Active-duty soldier from Georgia shot to death in Washington

EAST POINT, Ga. — An active-duty soldier, originally from East Point, was shot and killed Saturday in Parkland, Washington. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said 22-year-old Emmett Leviticus Moore was shot at a house party, and they're still looking for the gunman. Moore was a sergeant at Joint...
EAST POINT, GA
Deputy sheriff arrested for Violation of Oath

BARROW CO. – A Barrow County deputy sheriff was arrested and charged with accessing data of an arrestee without a legitimate law enforcement purpose. Derrick Jeffery Turner, 43, of Winder, GA, is arrested and charged with Computer Invasion of Privacy and Violation of Oath of a Public Officer. On May 18, 2022, the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate a possible criminal misconduct of Turner, who was employed as a deputy sheriff. It was believed that Turner accessed the personal data of an arrestee without a legitimate law enforcement purpose.
BARROW COUNTY, GA
16-year-old killed at rock quarry in Jackson County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 16-year-old was killed in Jackson County on Friday afternoon when he was killed by a piece of equipment at a rock quarry. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, it happened at approximately 1 p.m. June 17 at Vulcan Materials Rock Quarry on Valentine Industrial Parkway in Jefferson.
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
