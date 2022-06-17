ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's the Difference Between Sorbet and Granita?

By Anna Kovel
marthastewart.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn a very hot day, we crave a cooling scoop of something light, bright, and purely delicious. But in the world of frozen desserts, there are as many variations in form as there are flavors in the freezer case: Sherbet, granita, gelato, ice cream, frozen yogurt, paletas —not to mention those...

www.marthastewart.com

marthastewart.com

What Is Malted Milk Powder—and How to Use This Classic Ingredient (Other Than in Milkshakes)

From creamy milkshakes to chocolatey Ovaltine, some of the most iconic beverages are made with malted milk powder. The ingredient is also the star of malted milk balls and classic chocolate-covered malt candies that melt in your mouth. But have you ever thought about using malted milk powder beyond milkshakes and candies? As it turns out, it might be just what you need to elevate your next baking or cooking creation.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

Perfect Strawberry Cobbler

Strawberry cobbler reminds me of strawberry shortcake, with one very important difference: It’s easier. Just bake everything together in one dish and skip the individual assembly. When it’s baked together, the strawberries soften in the syrup that soaks right into tender biscuits baked on top. The combination is so good, I don’t even need whipped cream or vanilla ice cream on top.
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

Limoncello Cheesecake – Easy Italian Recipe

This rich and creamy Limoncello cheesecake has a refreshing, zesty lemon flavor and is an ideal after dinner dessert. The recipe is so easy to make, though you will probably need around 1 hour to prepare it. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the sponge:. 1 large egg. 1 ½...
RECIPES
Golf.com

The secret to making perfect clam chowder, according to an expert chef

Welcome to Clubhouse Eats, where we celebrate the game’s most delectable food and drink. Hope you brought your appetites. I’m an Island guy. Long Island, that is. But I’ve also lived on Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard, where I made a habit of cooking with fresh clams.
RECIPES
Mashed

A Pack Of 'Downright Incredible' Cookies Is Reminding Aldi Shoppers Of Cheaper Times

The world feels really expensive these days. The Wall Street Journal reports that consumers are feeling the effects of inflation, which has forced them to switch their go-to brands and "cut back on staples" entirely. According to Forbes, limited-service style restaurants (such as McDonald's) have reported price increases of up to 8% over 2020 prices. Even traditionally low-cost retailers such as Aldi seem to be experiencing hikes in prices. Disappointed Redditors have reported elevated price tags on longtime Aldi buys, such as scallops.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Aldi’s cooling bedding range is here just in time for summer

In the words of The Merrymen, we’re ‘feeling hot hot hot’. As promised, the heatwave is here. But, if it has hindered the quality of your sleep, look no further, because, as the savvy shoppers that we are, we’ve just spotted Aldi’s cooling bedding. Yes, you read that right. Its summer offerings have been second to none – it recently relaunched its rattan furniture range, impressed us with its whopping outdoor kitchen, started selling the Philips perfect draft beer dispenser and has even added ice cream for dogs to its repertoire. But with the arrival of this new range, we think...
SHOPPING
thecountrycook.net

Berry Cookie Cups

A super easy and tasty summer recipe, these Berry Cookie Cups need only 5 ingredients and are done in no time! A tasty handheld dessert!. I'm so in love with Cookie Cups. I have been having a lot of fun creating different versions. If you haven't already, be sure to check out the Strawberry Cookie Cups and the S'mores Cookie Cups! They are SO easy! These Berry Cookie Cups are made from sugar cookie dough and filled with a mixed berry pie filling then topped off with a powdered sugar glaze. Perfect for any fruit and cookie lover out there. Looking for that quick and easy recipe that you can bring to gatherings that will satisfy everyone? Then you have to make this Berry Cookie Cup recipe!
RECIPES
LiveScience

What fruits can you eat on keto?

Eating fruit is an integral part of a healthy lifestyle. However, with low-carb diets becoming more popular, you may be wondering what fruits you can eat on keto. They may be packed to the brim with essential vitamins, minerals and compounds with strong health-promoting benefits, but fruits also have a high sugar content.
DIETS
The Kitchn

Blueberry Crisp

When it comes to summer desserts, there is absolutely nothing I look forward to more than a classic blueberry crisp. I’ve tried a lot of different versions over the years, and this is the one I keep coming back to again and again. From the sweet, jammy filling spiked with a hint of earthy ground coriander to the buttery, lemon-kissed crisp topping, it’s impossible not to go wild for this summertime classic.
RECIPES
Thrillist

Starbucks Adds 2 New Drinks to Its Menu for Summer

As much as I love a steaming cup of hot coffee, I can't handle it in this summer heat. Thankfully, Starbucks is introducing two new iced Refreshers flavors, both of which are joining menus permanently. On Tuesday, the Seattle-based coffee giant introduced its Pineapple Passionfruit Refreshers beverage and Paradise Drink...
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Costco Charcuterie Board That Has TikTok Drooling

Many people who are not French speakers struggle with its pronunciation, but thankfully charcuterie boards can be rather easy to assemble. For one thing, cheese is really the only mandatory item. (After all, who wouldn't be happy cutting into a hunk of aged parmesan or crumbly feta regardless of what else is — or isn't — on the plate?) And it hardly needs to be breathlessly, beautifully ornate. In fact, chef and cookbook author Alison Roman encourages hosts to throw together a simple cheese plate to keep their guests sated, especially when it looks like dinner will be served later than planned due to unforeseen challenges in the kitchen. Under such circumstances, she recommends serving the charcuterie board without first cutting and portioning the cheese, allowing guests to do it themselves. (Another essential tip to keep everyone happy: keep the wine flowing.)
TV & VIDEOS
Simplemost

Easy Chicken Marsala Lets You Have Dinner Ready In 20 Minutes

Chicken Marsala is a dish that seems elegant and elaborate, but it’s actually simple enough to prepare at home with an easy chicken Marsala recipe. Yes, even novice cooks can whip up chicken Marsala and impress their family and friends — all in less than 30 minutes, so it’s perfect for busy weeknights or lazy Sundays.
RECIPES
Salon

Strawberry season calls for Ina Garten’s country cake

Summertime produce is one of the many highlights of the season, and Ina Garten wants to make sure you take advantage of it while you still can. By trying out her strawberry country cake recipe, you get to indulge in the sweet flavors of summer without overcomplicating things. Commenters for the recipe on her Instagram raved about the cake, with many saying it had been a go- to staple for years. Who wouldn't love that?
RECIPES
CNET

Do You Really Need 3 Meals a Day? A Dietitian Cracks the Code

Ever since I can remember, I've been an erratic eater. I snack like it's my job, almost never cook and have a bad habit of skipping meals until I'm so hangry, I'm practically feral. Three meals a day was a rare victory. I'm not alone. According to the National Health...
NUTRITION
princesspinkygirl.com

Frozen Mimosa

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. A Frozen Mimosa is a quick and easy way to elevate the classic bubbly brunch cocktail and turn it into a fun and frosty, slushy drink that’s perfect for summer sipping. Five minutes, 2 ingredients, a freezer, and a blender is all you’ll need to make this adult sweet treat.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

TikTok Is Floored Over Michael Symon's Simple Garlic Technique

Unless you own a garlic press and don't mind the tedious task of cleaning it after every use, you're likely familiar with the process of mincing your own garlic. This step is as important for building flavor in your cooking as it is painstaking. Chef Michael Symon showed fans on TikTok his game-changing hack for hastily chopping garlic cloves, and comments indicate that it's the key to maximizing time and efficiency in the kitchen.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
marthastewart.com

The Best Occlusives—Including Vaseline and Aquaphor—to Use for Slugging

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. While it's been around since pre-social media days, slugging has gone viral in the beauty world during the last year—and it hasn't let up for good reason. If you aren't sure if this technique is actually for you, consider its benefits. "The whole idea with slugging is to create a thin film with occlusive agents like ointments, oils, and balms to reinforce the skin's moisture barrier and prevent trans-epidermal water loss," says Adeline Kikam, DO, MSc, FAAD, a board-certified dermatologist and the founder of Brown Skin Derm. This will help boost your skin's moisture levels and ward off conditions like eczema and dryness. Always make sure you have freshly washed skin when applying occlusives (ingredients that act as protectives to seal the skin and lock in hydration) to slug. This way, you will avoid trapping dirt and excess oil that can cause or worsen breakouts, says Dr. Kikam.
SKIN CARE
thesouthernladycooks.com

EASY TURTLE BROWNIES

These Easy Turtle Brownies are so easy to make and so good! My family absolutely loved them and they are super simple to throw together. Perfect for any occasion and so if you love caramel and cream cheese you will love these wonderful brownies. Easy Turtle Brownies Simple Ingredients:. Fudge...
RECIPES

