NAPOLEONVILLE, La (BRPROUD) — A woman is facing charges after she was confronted by her manager for allegedly stealing cash from work. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a retail establishment in Belle Rose regarding an employee stealing cash and merchandise from the store. The employee, Ellisles Maria Thomas, 39, resigned from her position after her manager confronted her about a theft that happened prior to May 24.

ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA ・ 18 HOURS AGO