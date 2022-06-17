ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exeter, NH

Historically Speaking: Hervey family left indelible mark on Exeter

By Barbara Rimkunas
Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ve35E_0gDvfcJG00

Charles and Eliza Hervey had a knack for cooking. They arrived in Exeter shortly after their 1836 wedding in Salisbury, Massachusetts. The location of their first restaurant in town is unknown, but by 1845 they were running a saloon and confectionary shop on Front Street next to the Squamscott Hotel.

The Herveys are credited with being the first to sell ice cream in town, although this may simply be a local legend. Certainly, Ernest Templeton, writing under the moniker, “Rockingham Rambles,” gave them credit, writing in 1943: “In the Brooks house 100 years ago Mrs. Eliza Hervey established a restaurant and became the first person to sell ice cream in Exeter. At that time a few of the town’s exclusive hostesses had endeavored to make their own ice cream, getting the ice from the Adams icehouse in the rear of what is now the Kennedy house on Center Street, and mixing it with lemon and cream, but compared with the modern product it was a sorry article.”

During these early years, Eliza’s life was busy with both the business and her growing family. On the afternoon of June 20, 1850, a wild thunderstorm rolled through town. Lightening struck the nearby Railroad House tavern and fire quickly tore through the buildings, taking the Hervey’s little shop with it. There was some insurance money, but the loss of his business must have been a hard blow for Charles. He packed up and moved west, first in Iowa and later settling in Illinois. Eliza stayed in Exeter with her two boys, Frank and Louis.

Historically Speaking:The Exeter airport that never happened

The couple never divorced, but Charles continued to live away from the family. Eliza set up a new business in one of the rental spaces on the ground floor of the Methodist Church. Frank worked with her and bought half interest in the restaurant in 1858 when he turned twenty. The Civil War interrupted his career, but not exactly his vocation. He served in the 2nd N.H. Regiment, Company E as quartermaster – ordering and issuing supplies to the troops. When he returned, his mother was ready for a slightly new career. Phillips Exeter Academy needed boarding houses for their students, and Eliza purchased a place on Court Street as a retirement investment. There, she rented rooms and prepared meals for students. She sold her restaurant business to Frank.

Frank moved the restaurant and catering business to the newly erected Carlisle Block on Water Street and installed a billiard hall and gymnasium to cater to the Academy students. At that time, the school did not have a gym and students were more than willing to accept Frank Hervey’s offer of “$5.00 a quarter, reduced rates by the year.” Hervey’s billiard hall was considered a “safe” place for the boys – it kept them away from the off-limits billiard rooms elsewhere in town that had some pretty rough townies. A letter published in the Exonian in 1881 had some suggestions for pricing. “It seems to us that the billiard room at Mr. Harvey’s would give more satisfaction to its patrons among the students, if some system of charging were adopted, either by the game or by the hour.” The current fee was 60 cents per hour.

More Historically Speaking:Chinese families in Exeter

Hervey’s restaurant was the site for many Academy celebrations, as in 1885 after Exeter won the annual football match over Andover. The team was rewarded with a hefty dinner at Hervey’s. “The speeches and toasting were kept up till eleven o’clock, when the party assembled in front of the restaurant, and, after cheering Mr. Hervey, departed for home, each one betaking himself to his room with that feeling of contentment which usually attends upon a good supper.”

Hervey’s was still famous for its ice cream. Cram & Anderson Drug store boasted, in 1885, that “having contracted for three hundred gallons of Hervey’s famous ice cream, we shall endeavor to dispense the best possible ice cream soda.”

Not only did Frank Hervey provide the menu items, sometimes he participated in events. At the Drama Club banquet in 1887, not only did the boys belly up to tables “heavily laden with fruits, cakes, and all sorts of delicacies” but “before the second course had be brought on, the Troubadours had played their ‘Tycoon Medley’ and the Minstrels had sung the whole overture. Then followed more delicious viands and more songs, speeches and stories and more music from the Troubadours until at last the little cups of black coffee were brought on. Mr. Hervey then told several very humorous stories, and after the long cheer had been given for the generous host, the Club adjourned.” He was clearly a favorite of the students.

The gym was no longer needed by 1890 – the Academy having provided better facilities. Frank Hervey continued to run his restaurant and bakery. He made decorating improvements that the Exeter News-Letter heaped with praise. “Walls are papered in light blue, with wide and handsome frieze of tasteful design. The ceiling is done in a light and elegant paper relieved by moldings and skirtings in café-au-lait. The room could hardly be made to present a more attractive aspect.” But it was also clear that Hervey was scaling back his business. No catering is mentioned, and he was taking in boarders in the upstairs rooms. “The new departure will in no wise interfere with present features of the business,” reassured the News-Letter.

Frank’s mother, Eliza, died in 1897. His business declined and everything, the furnishings, fixtures, tools, cooking utensils and dishes were sold at auction in February of 1899. Frank left for Rhode Island but was back in New Hampshire shortly after that living in the Soldier’s home in Concord. His health had declined, and he died several years later.

But the name “Hervey’s” still had some weight in town. Frank’s son, Charles, opened a new Hervey’s in 1904. Short-lived but well-loved, the business continued the family’s tradition. The Hervey’s had a long run – nearly 70 years of serving hungry Exeter residents.

Barbara Rimkunas is the curator of the Exeter Historical Society. Support the Exeter Historical Society by becoming a member. Join online at www.exeterhistory.org.

Comments / 0

Related
WMUR.com

2022 4th of July fireworks dates, times in New Hampshire

Wondering when your town is holding its Fourth of July fireworks show? Here’s a working list of New Hampshire communities with set dates and/or times. The information will be displayed two ways -- in an interactive, searchable table & map embedded below and through a text-only list. To see the table, scroll down below the bulleted list. You can also try using the word search function in your browser (hit CTRL + F or COMMAND + F and then enter your town's name).
POLITICS
CBS Boston

Volunteers needed to live on Bakers Island, maintain Salem lighthouse property

SALEM – Want to live on a semi-remote island off the coast of Massachusetts for free? There may be an opportunity for you on Salem's Bakers Island. There is an opening for volunteers who want to spend summer 2023 as a lighthouse keeper responsible for maintenance on the property. The Bakers Island lighthouse keeper who is chosen for the position will have to take care of the property and perform some basic maintenance like keeping up trails, painting, and mowing the lawn.The couple that currently holds the position said in a Facebook post they want to spend next summer sailing in Maine.The seasonal position runs from approximately mid-May to mid-September, 2023. Handyman skills are required. Anyone interested can contact Essex Heritage to apply.
SALEM, MA
WHAV

Haverhill Firefighter Becomes ill After Two Nights of Mutual Aid in West Newbury and Merrimac

A Haverhill firefighter became ill and was sent to a hospital while on a mutual aid call to help battle a four-alarm house fire early Saturday night in West Newbury. Haverhill Fire Chief Robert M. O’Brien said the unidentified firefighter, who was also working during a three-alarm fire overnight in Merrimac, was taken to Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport and later released.
HAVERHILL, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phillips Exeter Academy#Front Street#The Squamscott Hotel
WMTW

Passengers of burned yacht grateful for support

KITTERY, Maine — The three people who jumped from aburning 72-foot yacht in the Piscataqua River separating Maine and New Hampshire are recounting the terrifying experience which destroyed their home. The vessel caught fire near New Castle, New Hampshire. Kitt and Diane Watson, along with first mate and engineer...
NEW CASTLE, NH
nhmagazine.com

Best of NH 2022 Desserts, Ice Cream Stands, Coffee & Bakeries

Originally from Atlanta, mother-daughter team Courtney and Romonia Daniel thought Dover could use a bit of Southern comfort. Specifically, in the form of baked goods. And so, A Southern Girl Bakery was born. Romonia told us back in October (see the story here) that she learned to love baking in her grandmother’s kitchen, and Courtney adds that their goal is “bringing those memories from the South, and just trying to recreate it per se, here in New England.” And, yes, no doubt the menu is full of decadent, delicious treats, from cupcakes (including booze-infused ones) and coconut pie to cobbler and double-layer cakes, but those with special dietary needs aren’t left out. They also offer a number of different baked goods that are gluten-free, “everything-free” (no nuts, dairy, eggs, tree nuts, coconut or sesame), sugar-free and vegan.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Iowa State
City
Exeter, NH
City
Salisbury, MA
City
Andover, NH
City
Concord, NH
State
Massachusetts State
City
Salisbury, NH
City
Concord, MA
City
Andover, MA
nhmagazine.com

Exploring the Town of Rye

Rye makes the most of its half of New Hampshire’s famously short coastline with a string of sandy beaches. They begin at its border with North Hampton, where the long crescent of Bass Beach is followed by the wide sands and high surf of Jenness State Beach. Farther north,...
RYE, NH
wgbh.org

Politicians urge action at Mass. and Cass, critics call plan 'a complete waste of time'

A group of Massachusetts elected officials are calling on state and local law enforcement to execute a sweep of outstanding criminal warrants and to clear people with mental health issues and substance use disorder from the corridor near Melnea Cass Boulevard and Massachusetts Avenue, known as Mass. and Cass. To address “dangerous, inhumane and unacceptable” conditions in the area, elected officials also requested that authorities involuntarily commit people who are “suffering from mental health and substance abuse with a likelihood of serious harm to themselves or others.”
BOSTON, MA
travellens.co

18 Best Things to Do in Manchester, NH

Manchester is a center for art and culture, as it is flooded with a plethora of art centers and museums that promote the growth of different cultures and provide an outlet for artistic expression. The largest city in New Hampshire, Manchester houses the famous Northeast Delta Dental Stadium, which is...
MANCHESTER, NH
94.9 HOM

Make a Splash at These 7 New Hampshire and Maine Water Parks

We don't know about you, but all these announcements from amusement parks about 2022 reopening dates are getting us absolutely stoked for summer. Canobie Lake Park in Salem, New Hampshire, will be opening their doors to the public on May 28. Soon, you'll once again be able to conquer the Untamed and Yankee Cannonball roller coasters, take a spin on the Xtreme Frisbee, or soar in the sky on Da Vinci's Dream.
SALEM, NH
macaronikid.com

4 Ways to Cook Corn On the Cob

It's corn on the cob season! Are you looking for the perfect way to cook your corn on the cob?. We have four ways you can't go wrong with below! Keep in mind that older corn might need a few minutes longer to cook, while super fresh corn from a local farm (or your backyard!) might need a few minutes less.
NASHUA, NH
whdh.com

Hearing for Danvers high school teachers killed by a student in 2013

BOSTON (WHDH) - An in-person hearing is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. today at the Lawrence Superior Court for the family of Colleen Ritzer, a Danvers high school teacher who was raped and murdered by her student in 2013. The family, who filed the lawsuit years ago, is suing the town of Danvers, Danvers Public Schools, the school’s cleaning company and security firm Denisco Design Partnership, which designed the school’s security system.
DANVERS, MA
wabi.tv

Bangor woman dies in New Hampshire motorcycle crash

OSSIPEE, New Hampshire (WABI) - A Maine woman died in a motorcycle crash in New Hampshire Thursday. Officials say 47-year-old Marcy Whipple of Bangor was killed after crashing into a telephone pole in Ossipee. Police said Whipple was wearing a helmet and was riding with a group of 13 motorcycles.
BANGOR, ME
NECN

‘He Showed Up Out of the Blue': Former Paving Customers Wish They Spotted Red Flag

Dave Mack said he was a little caught off guard when Bill Pusateri showed up out of the blue in April at his home in Framingham, Massachusetts. The owner of Priority 1 Paving had installed Mack’s driveway several years earlier. Over time, some cracks and other signs of weathering had taken shape in the asphalt and Mack figured the paver was just being proactive with former customers.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Portsmouth Herald

Portsmouth Herald

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
376K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Portsmouth, NH from Seacoastonline.com.

 http://seacoastonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy