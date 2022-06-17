State police: Crash shuts down lanes on Route 17 in Goshen; at least 1 seriously injured

TOWN OF GOSHEN – A 34-year-old Port Jervis woman was killed about 9:30 a.m. on last Friday when her Kia Forte was struck by another vehicle. State Police said a 2016 Honda CRV driven by Alexandre Lavandero, 21, of New Rochelle, was westbound in the left lane on Route 17 in the Town of Goshen when he lost control, crossed over the median and struck the Kia Forte killing the driver, Samantha Turnbull, of Port Jervis.
One person was flown to a nearby hospital after a Toyota veered off the roadway and struck a pole in Sussex County, state police confirmed. A Toyota Camry slammed into the pole after veering off the roadway near 331 River Rd. in Montague Township around 3:25 p.m. on Monday, June 20, NJSP Trooper Brandi Slota told DailyVoice.com.
This story has been updated. Police have identified a truck driver who was killed after crashing into a popular lounge and music venue in the Hudson Valley. Dutchess County resident Craig Allen Dickson, age 33, of Hopewell Junction, was killed around 10:40 a.m., Monday, June 20 when his 2020 Peterbilt tractor-trailer crashed into Junior's Lounge in the town of Poughkeepsie.
State Police are investigating a fatal crash on State Route 17 in Goshen, NY. On June 17, 2022, at approximately 9:27 a.m., state troopers responded to two vehicle crash on State Route 17 in the town of Goshen. Preliminary investigation revealed that a 2016 Honda CRV, operated by Alexandre Lavandero, age 21 from New Rochelle, was traveling west on State Route 17 in the left lane when he lost control of his vehicle and crossed over the median and struck a Kia Forte, operated by Samantha Turnbull, age 34 from Port Jervis. Upon arrival, troopers Lavandero outside of his vehicle conscious. Troopers observed Turnbull outside of her vehicle unconscious where multiple members of the City of Newburgh Police Department were attempting life saving measures. Lavendero was transported to Garnet Medical Center by ambulance. Samantha Turnbull was pronounced deceased at the scene. Troopers and investigators determined that there was no impairment on the part of either driver. This fatal crash is still under investigation.
A stretch of the Palisades Parkway is closed after a serious crash reportedly involving a downed tree and a car. The closure in Rockland, reported mid-afternoon Sunday, June 19, is on the northbound side in Stony Point, between Route 210/Gate Hill Road (Exit 15) and Lake Welch Drive (Exit 16), with stopped traffic at the scene and gridlock stretching back to Willow Grove Road (Exit 14).
UPDATE: A father of four who owned and operated a popular Italian grocery on Route 9W was killed in a freak accident on the Palisades Interstate Parkway that seriously injured two of his children late Sunday afternoon. Anthony Apostolico, the 48-year-old owner of The Italian Food Center in West Haverstraw,...
A man was hit and killed by a vehicle while crossing a busy roadway in the Hudson Valley. The incident took place in Dutchess County around 10 p.m., Saturday, June 18 in Wappingers Falls on South Avenue near West Academy Street. The responding officers found Robert English, age 44, of...
One man has died and another remains hospitalized after an early-morning Father's Day car accident in Seaford. The vehicle was traveling south on the Seaford-Oyster Bay Expressway when the vehicle apparently lost control, hit the guide rail and struck a tree. Police have yet to identify either man in the...
Police in Fairfield say a shooting at a restaurant over the weekend stemmed from an argument between two groups during an after-hours event. The shooting happened at Wafu Asian Bistro on the Post Road in the Southport part of town. Police say a Bridgeport man was shot in the arm...
A young man was seriously injured in a crash in Glen Rock. A Toyota Celica with temporary license plates rammed a Toyota RAV 4 at the corner of Maple Avenue and Rodney Street late Saturday afternoon. The Glen Rock Volunteer Ambulance Corps took the victim to The Valley Hospital in...
Police believe the owners work with promoters to turn the restaurant into a nightclub after hours. Lt. Michael Paris, of the Fairfield Police Department, says it has been “on their radar” for several months.
