State police: Crash shuts down lanes on Route 17 in Goshen; at least 1 seriously injured

State Police are investigating a fatal crash on State Route 17 in Goshen, NY. On June 17, 2022, at approximately 9:27 a.m., state troopers responded to two vehicle crash on State Route 17 in the town of Goshen. Preliminary investigation revealed that a 2016 Honda CRV, operated by Alexandre Lavandero, age 21 from New Rochelle, was traveling west on State Route 17 in the left lane when he lost control of his vehicle and crossed over the median and struck a Kia Forte, operated by Samantha Turnbull, age 34 from Port Jervis. Upon arrival, troopers Lavandero outside of his vehicle conscious. Troopers observed Turnbull outside of her vehicle unconscious where multiple members of the City of Newburgh Police Department were attempting life saving measures. Lavendero was transported to Garnet Medical Center by ambulance. Samantha Turnbull was pronounced deceased at the scene. Troopers and investigators determined that there was no impairment on the part of either driver. This fatal crash is still under investigation.

1 DAY AGO