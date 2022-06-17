Strong storms across central Illinois Friday morning

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Storms spread across central Illinois on Friday, causing significant damage in some areas.

Tree and powerline damage was reported from Springfield to Effingham. There was significant flooding also in Effingham.

















Strong winds were caught on video in Greenup. (Video courtesy of Shers Scents)

Dakota Camp sent this photo of storm clouds rolling into Paris.

Here is video of significant flooding in Effingham.

In Auburn, viewers said trees and powerlines were down.

Incredible Undalatus Asperitas clouds over Danville this morning. These clouds form when rising air is occurring while wind shear is present and typically form when storms are near by. (Photo courtesy: Kyle Borst)

The Ameren Outage Map shows thousands of customers across central Illinois are without power.

This is a developing story.

