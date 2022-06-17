ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Liverpool, OH

Local high school announces new athletic director

By Noelle Haynes
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0czsVi_0gDvf4Zv00

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – Officials at East Liverpool High School announced a new athletic director on Friday.

In a Facebook post , East Liverpool City Schools (ELCS) elected Jason Duke the new athletic director, who is a Potter alumnus, class of 1999.

Valley summer events 2022

Duke is the founding member of the East Liverpool Flag Football league, the East Liverpool Junior High Academic Team Coach, Social Studies and Interventional Specialist teacher with ELCS and the Buckeye Online School for Success.

“It is with great enthusiasm that we ask you to help us in welcoming Jason Duke as our new AD, based on his prior coaching roles, his organizational skill set, and his dedication to his hometown, our search committee unanimously recommended Mr. Duke for the AD position,” says Superintendent Jonathan Ludwig.

Duke is working on three projects as he begins the new position. These projects include upgrading the drainage system at the ELHS baseball field, the resurfacing of the Potter Fieldhouse basketball court, and the Patterson Field improvement project.

The Patterson Field improvement project will include a new turf field, wheelchair accessibility, fencing and upgraded walkways.

There are plans for other new projects that will begin with the new school year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKBN

Buckeye roster is full of Tigers for the Penn-Ohio Classic

BEAVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – For six members of the Springfield Tigers football team, this summer provides a bittersweet moment to play together one more time.  Six Tiger teammates will participate in the 46th annual Penn-Ohio Stateline Classic all-star football game Thursday, June 23rd at Geneva College’s Reeves Stadium.  The kickoff is set for 7:00 […]
BEAVER FALLS, PA
WKBN

Local Title IX pioneer reflects on its 50th anniversary

Thursday is the 50th anniversary of Title IX -- the federal law requiring schools to provide equal opportunities for women playing sports. Candy Kekic, who -- as Candy Evans -- in 1975, became the first woman in Youngstown State history to get an athletic scholarship -- in her case for basketball and volleyball. Kekic is a Title IX pioneer.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKBN

Valley Christian celebrates a first in the Penn-Ohio Game

BEAVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Although the Penn-Ohio Stateline Classic all-star football game has been around for almost half a century, marking its 46th annual event this year, it is also recording a first in its history this year.  The inaugural event is in the form of a Mahoning County school sending athletes to participate […]
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
East Liverpool, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
East Liverpool, OH
Education
City
East Liverpool, OH
27 First News

Keimone Lamar Black, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Keimone Lamar Black, 29, of Youngstown, transitioned to his heavenly home Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Keimone also known as DJ WiFly was born September 16, 1992 to his biological parents, Keith Black and Suvella Ravnell. At three months, Keimone was taken in by his Aunt Nina Jackson and raised by her until the time of his transition.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New School#Liverpool#Highschoolsports#Social Studies#Interventional Specialist#Elcs#Elhs#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
WKBN

WKBN

34K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy