Trevor Noah headlining Illinois State Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Live poultry shows will not take place at the Illinois State Fair this year. Officials with the Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) have canceled both junior and open live shows involving poultry due to the highly contagious avian influenza. Junior poultry exhibitors will still have...
CHICAGO (WICS) — Monday marks the 157th juneteenth holiday. It's the second year the day has been recognized as a state holiday in Illinois. "This holiday is a solemn reminder that our nation's most abominable is not lightyears in the past but merely a century and a half ago," said Gov. JB Pritzker, D-Illinois. "Today we mark the progress that we've made and the work we must do."
A panel of judges selected University of Missouri graduate Clare Marie Kuebler of Wildwood as the new Miss Missouri. In a release from Leslie A Meyer Photography, Kuebler was selected after a week of preliminary competition, production rehearsals, and events in Mexico, Missouri. During the competition, Kuebler performed a lyrical...
CHICAGO (AP) - A former Illinois state senator has been sentenced to a year and a day in prison for taking hundreds of thousands of dollars from the Teamsters union for a no-show job. Thomas Cullerton, a Democrat from the Chicago suburb of Villa Park, was sentenced Tuesday on a...
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — We are officially one week from the Illinois primary election and county clerks across the state are getting ready. Some of the largest preparations include security and testing voting equipment. Every election authority must show their machines are ready to go for election day. "Every...
JEFFERSON CITY — A U.S. Senate campaign ad for Republican Eric Greitens is facing backlash on social media for calling for "hunting RINOs," a pun on the animal, and the euphemism for "Republicans In Name Only." In the advertisement, released Monday morning, former Missouri Governor Greitens totes a firearm...
BELLFLOWER, Mo. (KHQA) — An Illinois man wanted for questioning in a Missouri woman's disappearance was taken into custody. Charles L. Story, 40, of Beardstown, was arrested after a standoff on Thursday. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has been searching for Story since the disappearance of Beverly Logan in...
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Illinois Fuel and Retail Association (IFRA) has released its plans for required stickers at gas pumps. The gas tax hike set for this year is will be delayed as part of the new state budget. However, the legislation also included a measure that requires...
