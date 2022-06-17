Trevor Noah headlining Illinois State Fair

CHICAGO (WICS) — Monday marks the 157th juneteenth holiday. It's the second year the day has been recognized as a state holiday in Illinois. "This holiday is a solemn reminder that our nation's most abominable is not lightyears in the past but merely a century and a half ago," said Gov. JB Pritzker, D-Illinois. "Today we mark the progress that we've made and the work we must do."

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO