Family day! Adam Levine and his wife Behati Prinsloo took their daughters Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio Grace, 4, out to lunch in Pacific Palisades on Tuesday, June 21. The couple grabbed a bite with some outdoor seating at Angelini Ristorante with the girls. Both Adam, 43, and Behati, 34, looked very happy to be spending the day with their daughters.

