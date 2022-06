(INDIANAPOLIS) – It may take until next week to get your baby or toddler vaccinated in Indiana. Before long, you should be able to get your toddler vaccinated without an appointment. But the Indiana Department of Health says vaccine supplies are limited at some locations — some hospitals and pharmacies are requiring appointments until more vaccine is available. The health department recommends calling ahead to see if you need an appointment. The department expects it’ll get simpler over the next several days as more doses arrive.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 14 HOURS AGO