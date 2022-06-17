ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Former NASCAR Driver, Current TV Analyst Clint Bowyer Was Involved in a Deadly Car Crash on June 5

By Dustin Schutte
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=003H1B_0gDvdlKD00

Former NASCAR driver and current television analyst Clint Bowyer was involved in a deadly car accident on Sunday, June 5. A 47-year-old woman was fatally struck by the vehicle near Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri.

FOX 4 in Kansas City reported the investigation into the accident has been completed. The woman was identified as Mary Jane Simmons of Camdenton, Missouri.

The Lake Ozark Police Department found Bowyer was driving westbound on U.S. 54 and was approaching Missouri 242 when he struck a woman who was walking on a ramp. Simmons was pronounced dead at the scene when first responders arrived at the site.

The police department’s report indicates that Bowyer stopped immediately after he struck the woman and called 911. There was no alcohol found in Bowyer’s system with no signs of impairment.

A substance believed to be methamphetamine was found near the victim’s belongings, according to the report. Authorities believe she was under the influence at the time of the accident.

“Anyone that knows me, knows that family is everything to me,” Bowyer said in a statement. “My thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of Ms. Simmons. This is a very difficult time for my family and I, please respect our privacy as we move forward.”

Bowyer Absent from Last Week’s NASCAR Broadcast

Clint Bowyer was absent from last week’s NASCAR broadcast at Sonoma Raceway in California. FOX Sports announced that the analyst was tending to a “personal matter.”

The accident occurred just hours after Bowyer completed broadcast coverage of the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway near St. Louis.

“We are deeply saddened by the news of this tragedy,” FOX Sports said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families.”

Bowyer joined the FOX Sports NASCAR broadcast team in 2021.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Tom Hanks Screams at Aggressive Fan to ‘Back the F–k Off’ After Knocking Over His Wife: VIDEO

Being a celebrity as famous as Tom Hanks comes with a great many benefits. Occasionally, however, fame can make life more difficult, even dangerous. While many fans couldn’t be more respectful in their admiration, keeping a safe distance and never pushing the boundaries of common courtesy, others don’t always show the good manners called for in a given situation.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
California, MO
State
California State
State
Missouri State
Kansas City, MO
Sports
City
Camdenton, MO
City
Lake Ozark, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Heartbreaking Accident News

The NASCAR world was heartbroken this week to hear about the fatal accident involving one of the sport's retired drivers. Clint Bowyer, a longtime NASCAR driver turned analyst for FOX, was reportedly involved in a fatal accident earlier this month that killed a woman. The former NASCAR driver was reportedly...
Yardbarker

Clint Bowyer struck and killed woman in car crash

Former NASCAR driver Clint Bowyer did not fulfill his usual responsibilities as a FOX broadcaster last weekend due to a personal matter, and now we know why he was absent. Bowyer struck and killed a pedestrian while driving in Missouri earlier this month. According to a Lake Ozark Police Department accident report that was obtained by Brian Dulle of FOX 4, Bowyer was driving in a 2019 Nissan Rogue at around 9 p.m. on June 5 when he hit a woman who was walking along an on ramp. The victim, 47-year-old Mary Jane Simmons, was pronounced dead at the scene after medical personnel tried to revive her.
LAKE OZARK, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clint Bowyer
TMZ.com

Former NY Mets Prospect Darwyn Encarnacion Dead At 21 After Horrific Car Crash

Former New York Mets prospect Darwyn Encarnacion died following a horrific car crash in the Dominican Republic this week. He was just 21 years old. According to MLB insider Hector Gomez, Encarnacion was driving an SUV on Wednesday when it tumbled off a bridge and crashed into a ditch below it.
MLB
Autoweek.com

NASCAR Truck Results: Cup Regular Todd Gilliland Gets Dirty at Knoxville

Todd Gilliland made his first 2022 Camping World Truck Series start a good one Saturday night in Knoxville, Iowa. The full-time Cup Series rookie held off Truck Series veteran John Hunter Nemechek on a four-lap, race-ending restart dash to win the Clean Harbor 150 at the storied half-mile dirt track.
KNOXVILLE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Current Tv#Sonoma Raceway#Fox Sports
Outsider.com

‘Storage Wars’: What Did Brandi Passante Do Before Appearing on the Show?

For anyone who has watched Storage Wars over the years, then you know how much Brandi Passante has played in the show’s growth. Passante would become one of the show’s stars along with her former partner, Jarrod Schulz. Imagine what she was doing before the fame, fortune, and success rolled up to say hello from the TV show. Well, that’s exactly what we are going to look into around her life.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Star Brian Dietzen Slams ‘Absolutely Insane’ NBC Coverage of the US Open

Commercials are rarely the favorite part of TV viewing for anyone watching something on network television. They can be especially annoying when trying to catch some live sports – such as the 2022 US Open. And, it seems, even the stars of some of our favorite network shows feel the same! Recently, NCIS star Brian Dietzen took to Twitter to share the frustrations he – and other golf fans – are feeling about the coverage of this year’s event.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NBC Sports

NBC, USA Network take over Cup, Xfinity broadcasts beginning at Nashville

NBC and USA Network take over broadcasting of Cup and Xfinity races the rest of the season, beginning this coming weekend at Nashville Superspeedway. NBC Sports will present a total of 39 races (20 Cup, 19 Xfinity) across NBC and USA Network in 2022. The final six races of the Cup playoffs will be shown on NBC, including the Nov. 6 championship race in Phoenix.
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star Katey Sagal Reveals ‘One of the Most Terrifying Crossover Ideas’ She’s Ever Heard

Katey Sagal, star of Sons of Anarchy and Married…with Children was taken aback by a recent mash-up involving her SOA character. For seven seasons Katey Sagal played Gemma Teller, the matriarch of SAMCRO (Sons of Anarchy Motorcycle Club, Redwood Original). Sadly, Sons of Anarchy ended its epic run on December 9th, 2014. Though nearly a decade has passed, fans still yearn for more adventures of the renegade motorcycle club. So it’s not a surprise that when Sagal posts a Sons of Anarchy-related image on her Instagram, fans rejoice.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

481K+
Followers
52K+
Post
175M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy