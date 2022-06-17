ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation Receives 2022 Main Street America Accreditation

idahofallsmagazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIdaho Falls, Idaho (6/15/2022) – Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation has been designated as an Accredited Main Street America program for meeting rigorous performance standards. Each year, Main Street America and its partners announce the list of Accredited programs to recognize their exceptional commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization...

www.idahofallsmagazine.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
idahofallsmagazine.com

A Booming Region

Despite significant economic uncertainty amidst a global pandemic, 2020 proved to be a robust year for commercial real estate activity in Eastern Idaho. Given the volatility of the stock market and the perception of inflated values, investors shifted focus to income-producing real estate in record numbers. A significant migration of investors and employees into Idaho from outlying western states has helped fuel the boom.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Local hospital rebranding with new name, logo

REXBURG – After 71 years of operation, Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg is getting a new name and logo. Over the next month, the hospital will be transitioning to Madisonhealth, which will incorporate 700 different medical providers under one umbrella organization. Hospital spokesman Douglas McBride tells EastIdahoNews.com the purpose...
REXBURG, ID
Post Register

Teton House finds success at new location

Due to popular demand, the Teton House restaurant made a comeback this spring at a historic location in downtown Blackfoot and the reception has been everything that could have been hoped for. The Teton House reopened at 80 N. Broadway after some extensive remodeling work. The original location near Walmart...
BLACKFOOT, ID
buckrail.com

Search and Rescue responds to stranded group on Teton River

DRIGGS, Idaho — On Saturday, Teton County Idaho Search and Rescue volunteers responded to two separate incidents of individuals who became stranded while floating the Teton River. The first call came in around 2 p.m. for a party of two who became stranded on an island while floating on...
TETON COUNTY, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Idaho Falls, ID
Idaho Falls, ID
Government
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
kidnewsradio.com

Food truck festival in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – A tasty traffic jam is feeding minds and bodies in Idaho Falls Friday. Food truck chefs are offering a variety of edible creations at the big lots parking lot on South Woodruff. Yard games, music and a raffle are also on the menu. The...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
travellens.co

18 Best Things to Do in Pocatello, ID

In the state of Idaho, you'll find a mystical place called Pocatello. The largest city in Bannock County, Pocatello boasts a number of attractions that will serve all your travel needs and give you the experience of a lifetime. This city is a very calm, clean, and historic place with...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Teen from Idaho Falls elected Governor of Girls State for the first time in nearly 20 years

IDAHO FALLS — A local teenager led Idaho Girls State as Governor during a week-long mock government and leadership program sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary. Tessa Dalton, 17, of Idaho Falls, was elected Governor of Idaho Syringa Girls State in 2021 from among hundreds of high school students from across the state. Tessa led the 2022 Girls State event in person last week at Northwest Nazarene University, where she fulfilled her duties as the Idaho Girls State top executive.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States#Historic Buildings#The Main Street Approach
Post Register

Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

Celebrating its 50th birthday, Yellowstone National Park officially opened on June 19, 1922. “Two special train loads of Shriners, returning from the San Francisco conclave, arrived at the park Sunday morning and under special arrangements the great national playground was thrown open for them, but the season does not open for general tourist business until today, and continues until September 29,” a report in the Salt Lake Tribune said. “Automobile tourists are already heading for the park in increasing numbers. “Dad” Clay, known throughout the west as a trail-blazer, officially opened the trail to the western entrance of the park three weeks ago and cars from many eastern states are now passing through here en route to the park.”
IDAHO FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Idaho State Journal

Ron White to play at Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel on Sept. 11

FORT HALL — The Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel is excited to announce that Ron White will be performing Live on stage inside the Chiefs Event Center on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Comedian Ron “Tater Salad” White first rose to fame as the cigar-smoking, scotch-drinking funnyman from the Blue Collar Comedy Tour phenomenon, but now as a chart-topping Grammy-nominated comedian and a feature film actor, Ron White has established himself as a star in his own right. White has always been a classic storyteller. ...
FORT HALL, ID
KSLTV

Idaho teen missing since Friday; police asking for public’s help

Police in Rexburg, Idaho, are asking for the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old girl who was last seen on Friday. Halle Snow Smith left Rexburg with 19-year-old Joshua Benson in the early morning hours of June 17, according to the missing persons poster, and “are believed to have last been seen in the Inkom, Idaho area.”
REXBURG, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Rigby Man Killed in Rollover

RIGBY, Idaho (KLIX)-A 28-year-old man was killed late last week in a single-vehicle rollover in Bonneville County. According to the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, deputies and first responders were called out at around 9 p.m. June 16, for a car that had rolled on Campbell Road, not far off U.S. Highway 31. Bystanders were giving first aid to 28-year-old Juan Sandoval who was ejected from the vehicle. He was flown by helicopter to a nearby hospital where he died several hours later. The sheriff's office said alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.
RIGBY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Motorcyclist hospitalized after collision with pickup near ISU

POCATELLO — A motorcyclist was seriously injured early Thursday evening in a collision with a pickup truck near Idaho State University that resulted in two city streets being shut down. The 6:11 p.m. crash occurred at the intersection of Alvin Ricken Drive and East Terry Street. The adult male motorcyclist, whose name has not been released, was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment of...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

One of two men tied to Cold Creek Fire is sentenced; another still missing

AMERICAN FALLS — A Wyoming man found guilty of starting a fire that burned nearly 4,000 acres and destroyed two homes has been sentenced to probation. Brandon Donato Frias, 23, was sentenced to two years of unsupervised probation by Magistrate Judge Paul Laggis for the misdemeanor charge of setting a fire to wildland, according to court documents. He was also ordered to pay $157.50 in fees and fines.
AMERICAN FALLS, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy