How YOU can get your hands on the free money on offer around the country for families doing it tough in Australia's cost of living crisis

Battlers and families doing it tough in Australia's cost of living crisis could reduce their bills by hundreds of dollars as new initiatives are launched to try to help.

In each state, governments and service providers have revealed emergency measure, with most focused on one of the major cost blow-outs, soaring power bills.

Power prices are surging because of increasing wholesale prices, which have risen by an average of 141 per cent across Australia in the past year.

Queensland was worst hit with wholesale power prices rising 285 per cent.

Millions of Australian families and businesses face power bill nightmares within weeks with energy costs set to double as living costs continue to spiral upwards

Households have started receiving 'frightening' letters from their power companies in recent days warning usage costs will jump in some cases as much as $1,200 a year for an average three-to-four person household

The cost of coal and gas, which have more than doubled, are behind the increases. Queensland has a greater reliance on coal than other states.

The power cost hikes are the latest devastating blow to households struggling to cope with the cost of living after first petrol prices, and then grocery bills began to surge.

But many states are now digging deep to try to help out.

Every Victorian household is eligible for a one-off $250 power saving bonus is available from July 1

There are considerable new supports for families in NSW as the rising costs of household power place pressures on parents

NEW SOUTH WALES

Almost 50,000 low-income households in NSW are now eligible for up to $1,600 a year in support payments.

Eligible customers facing financial hardship can receive assistance of up to $400 per application for electricity and up to $400 per application for gas bills twice a year.

NSW has a senior's electricity bill rebate of $200 for self-funded retirees. It cannot be used to pay gas bills.

There are considerable new supports for families too.

A $180 family energy rebate is available for energy account holders who were eligible for the family tax benefit.

That is parents with a dependent child or secondary student aged 16 to 19 who isn’t getting a government payment and spends at least 35 per cent of their time with that parent.

They must also pass a means test.

Under the Active Kids Program, parents of children between 4.5 and 18 years can get two $100 vouchers.

Families with children aged 4 to 13 years that attend a primary school in NSW can receive a $500 voucher per child to reduce the out-of-pocket costs of before and after school care.

This includes children who are starting kindergarten in 2022.

Millions of Australians will be eligible for rebates as power costs continue to skyrocket

Parents can also get $100 to help cover the cost of swimming lessons.

The First Lap voucher program provides a $100 voucher for parents, guardians and carers of children aged 3-6 years who are not enrolled in school, towards the cost of swimming lessons.

ACT

With evening temperatures regularly dropping below zero, no major Australia city gets as cold as Canberra.

So it makes sense residents of Australia's capital get some of the nation's biggest energy rebates to cope with their huge power bills.

From July 1 low income households can apply for rebates worth up to $800 a year.

Anyone on a pension, a Centrelink payment, or a low income health care card can apply.

QUEENSLAND

Pensioners and concession card holders in Queensland will get a $340.85 rebate on their electricity bills plus another of $76.19 off gas bills.

To receive these rebates pensioners and concession card holders should apply direct to their electricity or gas retailer.

Other Queensland households will be getting a $175 cost of living rebate automatically credited to power bills before the end of 2022.

An additional 'asset ownership' dividend will be credited to household bills.

VICTORIA

In Victoria there are several rebates and schemes to try and help reduce household costs.

Every Victorian household is eligible for a one-off $250 power saving bonus is available from July 1, according to finance expert Brooke Corte, who detailed the cost savings she researched on A Current Affair.

It is available to families who use the Victorian energy compare website.

Households who previously claimed a power saving bonus are still eligible.

Victoria's answer to NSW Dine and Discover vouchers comes in the form of a 25 per cent cash back on dining and entertainment bills.

The scheme applies to purchases of $40 or more and has a $125 cap.

Any families who believe solar is the answer can take up the Victorian government's $1,400 solar installation rebate.

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

All householders van get up to $400 credited directly to their power bills after July 1.

Customers of either Synergy or Horizon apply directly through their retailer.

Householders signed up to any other energy retailer have to apply by phoning

Concession card holders can also apply for a pay of $310.60 through the Energy Concession Extension Scheme.

A concession card holder with one child receives $326.60 and $85.58 for each additional child.

The WA also announced a new electric vehicle (EV) support package.

Anyone who purchases an EV worth $70,000 or less can apply for a $3,500 rebate.

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

People on low incomes can apply for a cost of living concession to use paying things such as council rates, energy and medical bills from July 1.

For 'homeowner-occupiers' the rate is $449, self-funded retirees and renters get up to $224.60.

A $233 South Australian energy bill rebate for pensioners, seniors, veterans and low income earners was recently announced.

People in SA can apply for a rebate on their water bills of between $130 and $320 and up to $119.50 on sewerage costs.

TASMANIA

On Friday the Tasmanian government announced several rebates under its winter energy assistance package.

It includes a $180 'winter bill buster discount' for concession card holders.

NORTHERN TERRITORY

Concession card holders and pensioners can receive up to $1,200 a year off their household power bills.

Only one person can apply.

Other cost-savers for pensioners and concession card holders in the NT include: an $800 annual water rebate, $486.12 off sewerage bills, $200 off council rates and other essential services, $150 off garbage costs and $154 off vehicle registration.