Becoming a believer in the Ned rig: Carlson

When my Missouri brother and his wife decided to spend summers in Minnesota to avoid the heat and humidity in their home state, I tried to tell him about a relatively new system I had been using to catch largemouth bass. He didn’t listen.

Recently, we spent a few days at his lake cabin and had a chance to do some fishing. I started off on his dock with my new favorite lure. He scoffed at me when I told him I was going to show him the merits of the Ned rig. Again, he told me it didn’t work and he had never caught a fish on it.

It was on my second cast that I reeled in a 13 inch crappie. A few casts later, it was another crappie. Then came the northern. I had his attention.

Later, we spent some time in the boat and targeted bass. Although we didn’t count, we easily had over 20 fish that we boated, all on the Ned rig. The next day we did count and again had impressive numbers.

It was several years ago that I first started to read articles that talked about fishing the Ned rig. However, for some reason, I didn’t jump on the system right away. Eventually, I did give it a try and was extremely impressed.

The Ned rig is a simplistic looking combination of a jig and three-inch plastic. Although there are several companies that make components, I have found that the original Z-Man components are clearly the best.

The plastic is almost indestructible and is very buoyant. Often times, when dropped to the bottom, the plastic tail will stand up. Bass will suck it right off of the bottom.

When in very shallow water, a straight cast and slow retrieve will attract a lot of attention. If the fish are deeper, I will let the jig drop and work it back close to the bottom. When fishing deeper water, I use jigs that are heavier than when I fish shallow.

Although I have not caught walleyes on a Ned rig, I have caught everything else, including large bluegills. For this reason, I have become a big believer in this simple but effective lure.

— This is the opinion of outdoors columnist Jerry Carlson. Contact him at jerrycarlson@cloudnet.com.