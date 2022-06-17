ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TX

Police: Man charged with murder after teen shot during drug deal in Williamson County

By Claire Osborn, Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EuECx_0gDvdTO100

A man has been charged in the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy in a drug deal gone wrong in Williamson County, officials said.

Stephen Sanchez Jr., 21, of Austin was charged with murder, according to an arrest affidavit. Adrian Murillo Curiel was found dead with a gunshot wound to the chest on Sunday in the 1200 block of Oro Valley Trail in North Austin, the document said.

The Williamson County sheriff's office was notified about the event when it received a call at 7:11 p.m. Sunday about a shooting at 12713 Modena Trail, a short distance from where Curiel's body was found, according to the affidavit. A police officer found Curiel's body in the driver's seat of a Dodge Charger.

The car had crashed through a fence, knocked over a tree and ended up near the back door of a house, officials said.

Two other people who had been in the car with Curiel were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening, according to the affidavit.

One of the passengers told a deputy that a man had contacted him through social media wanting to buy an ounce of marijuana, the document said. It said the passenger told the man that he would bring along Curiel, who was the supplier of the marijuana.

The passenger said they agreed to meet the customer near Pond Springs Elementary School, according to the document. After Curiel parked the car, the affidavit said, three men approached it and one of them fired a gun several times through the window.

The passenger said Curiel then began to speed away while slumped over the wheel and then the car crashed, officials said.

The deputy then found out from Austin police that four men had arrived in a Honda at an Austin hospital at 7:40 p.m. and carried in a fifth man, later identified as Sanchez, with two gunshot wounds, the affidavit said.

Two members of hospital security tried to stop the Honda from leaving and were dragged a short distance before they were able to free themselves, according to the document.

Sanchez later told the deputy in the hospital that Curiel had previously robbed one of Sanchez's friends so Sanchez and his friends were going to rob Curiel, according to the affidavit.

It said that Sanchez said he and a friend approached Curiel's vehicle with pistols in their hands and thought Curiel was reaching between his legs for a gun, so they both started shooting.

When the deputy asked Sanchez if he was shot by his friend or by Curiel, Sanchez said he did not know, the affidavit said.

Sanchez was being held Thursday at the Williamson County Jail with bail set at $500,000.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Williamson County, TX
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
Williamson County, TX
Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Austin Police#Violent Crime#Dodge
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Austin American-Statesman

Austin American-Statesman

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
399K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Austin, TX from Austin American-Statesman.

 http://statesman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy