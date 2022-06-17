ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartland's Riley Hough moves up another all-time list with win at New Balance Nationals

By Bill Khan, Livingston Daily
 4 days ago

Riley Hough is officially a Hartland graduate, but he continues to entrench himself among the greatest high school distance runners in Michigan history.

Hough won the 5,000-meter run in a 1-2 Michigan finish Thursday night at the New Balance Nationals in Philadelphia with a time of 14 minutes, 21.81 seconds. Hunter Jones, a junior at Benzie Central, was a close second in 14:22.57.

The time is the fourth-fastest ever by a Michigan runner and makes Hough the No. 2 performer in that event. Three-time Olympian Dathan Ritzenhein of Rockford ran three faster times in 2000 and 2001, including a record 13:44.70.

“There were some things that kind of felt hard, but I haven’t run a 5K since this winter,” Hough said. “It was a lot harder than I expected it to be, which is fine. I still did good. Me and Hunter were both working together, so it was all good.”

Going into the race as the No. 6 performer in state history with his 14:47.99 on March 26, 2021, Hough is now a top-four performer in three events. His 4:06.32 in The Barnyard Invitational Elite Showcase on April 29 in Romeo made him the No. 4 miler in Michigan history. His 8:46.90 in the New Balance Invitational on May 7 at Farmington made him No. 4 in that event.

Hough and Jones ran up front the entire race. Hough gained some separation by building a lead of 3.73 seconds with three laps left, but Jones edged to the front with 400 remaining. Hough closed with a final lap of 59.92 seconds.

“There was a giant board that had a video of us that I looked at occasionally,” Hough said. “I saw he was pushed back a little bit. With a few laps to go, I heard him coming from behind me again.

“At the point he passed me, he was pushing the pace a lot. My goal was just to stay with him. I wasn’t entirely sure if I was going to catch up with him. I had a sudden burst of strength at that last 200 that I was able to pull through.”

Jones is a three-time state Division 3 cross country champion, while Hough won the last two Division 1 meets. The two Michigan stars don’t meet at the state level, but have gone head-to-head in big invitationals and national meets the past two seasons.

“It’s definitely been a really fun time,” Hough said. “We can push each other past what we normally can do without each other. We’re always neck-and-neck.”

Hough will run the mile on Sunday, along with Pinckney’s Caleb Jarema, Jones and Farmington’s Peter Baracco. Jarema is also entered in the two mile Friday night.

That will be the final high school race for Hough, who will compete for Michigan State University.

“Then I’m going into a little bit of a rest period, then get into my college training,” he said.

Contact Bill Khan at wkhan@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @BillKhan.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Hartland's Riley Hough moves up another all-time list with win at New Balance Nationals

