Ole Red Nashville to Celebrate Blake Shelton’s Birthday with Free Dessert

Were you born June 18? Then don’t miss the opportunity to celebrate at Ole Red Nashville this Saturday, June 18, when the restaurant and music venue will kick off the boss’s big day- Blake Shelton- with free dessert for guests who share his birthday.

Before indulging their sweet tooth, birthday revelers can enjoy live performances from some of Nashville’s best up-and-coming country music artists and a Southern-style menu with signature cocktails and scratch-made dishes inspired by Blake Shelton. Customers must provide a valid driver’s license and make a qualifying purchase to receive a free dessert.

Ole Red Nashville opened its doors in June of 2018 and brings the best of southern food, hospitality and concert-quality live country music to residents and visitors alike. Located at 300 Broadway, it is among five Ole Red locations nationwide inspired by Blake Shelton’s hit song “Ol’ Red.”

For the latest menu offerings and live music calendar, visit https://olered.com/nashville/ and follow @olered on social media.

About Ole Red

Ole Red is a lifestyle and entertainment brand inspired by Blake Shelton’s clever, irreverent third-chart hit, “Ol’ Red.” Its bar, restaurant and live music venues showcase hand-selected country music talent alongside concert-quality production and a Shelton-inspired menu for a unique experience that is “served all day and night.” You can currently find Ole Red entertainment venues and products in four locations in the United States: Nashville, Tennessee, where the flagship, multi-story bar, restaurant and entertainment venue is located on famed Lower Broadway; Tishomingo, Oklahoma, Blake’s hometown; Gatlinburg, Tennessee, in the heart of the Great Smoky Mountains; and Orlando, Florida, which opened in 2020 at Icon Park. The fifth and sixth locations are set to open in the Nashville International Airport in the first half of 2022 and in Las Vegas, Nevada in 2023 respectively. Ole Red is owned and operated by Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. as part of its Opry Entertainment division. For additional information about Ole Red, visit us online at OleRed.com .

