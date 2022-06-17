ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Ole Red Nashville to Celebrate Blake Shelton’s Birthday with Free Dessert

By Source Staff
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 4 days ago

Were you born June 18? Then don’t miss the opportunity to celebrate at Ole Red Nashville this Saturday, June 18, when the restaurant and music venue will kick off the boss’s big day- Blake Shelton- with free dessert for guests who share his birthday.

Before indulging their sweet tooth, birthday revelers can enjoy live performances from some of Nashville’s best up-and-coming country music artists and a Southern-style menu with signature cocktails and scratch-made dishes inspired by Blake Shelton. Customers must provide a valid driver’s license and make a qualifying purchase to receive a free dessert.

Ole Red Nashville opened its doors in June of 2018 and brings the best of southern food, hospitality and concert-quality live country music to residents and visitors alike. Located at 300 Broadway, it is among five Ole Red locations nationwide inspired by Blake Shelton’s hit song “Ol’ Red.”

For the latest menu offerings and live music calendar, visit https://olered.com/nashville/ and follow @olered on social media.

About Ole Red
Ole Red is a lifestyle and entertainment brand inspired by Blake Shelton’s clever, irreverent third-chart hit, “Ol’ Red.” Its bar, restaurant and live music venues showcase hand-selected country music talent alongside concert-quality production and a Shelton-inspired menu for a unique experience that is “served all day and night.” You can currently find Ole Red entertainment venues and products in four locations in the United States: Nashville, Tennessee, where the flagship, multi-story bar, restaurant and entertainment venue is located on famed Lower Broadway; Tishomingo, Oklahoma, Blake’s hometown; Gatlinburg, Tennessee, in the heart of the Great Smoky Mountains; and Orlando, Florida, which opened in 2020 at Icon Park. The fifth and sixth locations are set to open in the Nashville International Airport in the first half of 2022 and in Las Vegas, Nevada in 2023 respectively. Ole Red is owned and operated by Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. as part of its Opry Entertainment division. For additional information about Ole Red, visit us online at OleRed.com .

The post Ole Red Nashville to Celebrate Blake Shelton’s Birthday with Free Dessert appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wilson County Source

The Nashville Predators Craft Beer Festival Returns to the Bridgestone Arena This Saturday

Get out of the summer heat and come out for craft brews, food, games, and entertainment at the 2022 Nashville Predators Craft Beer Festival on Saturday, June 25 from 3-7 p.m. at Bridgestone Arena (501 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203). This event is guaranteed to be the “coolest” beer festival in town! Proceeds benefit the Nashville […] The post The Nashville Predators Craft Beer Festival Returns to the Bridgestone Arena This Saturday appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

After 30 Years in Business, Dandgure’s Cafeteria in Nashville Will Close

A longtime southern restaurant in downtown Nashville will close. In a social media post, Dandgure’s Cafeteria announced that after 31 years it will close on June 30,2022. Located at 538 Lafayette Street, owner Dan Robinson is retiring. The meat and three was known for fried chicken, catfish, macaroni and cheese with specials running each day. […] The post After 30 Years in Business, Dandgure’s Cafeteria in Nashville Will Close appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Music City Freedom Festival – A Juneteenth Celebration

On Saturday, June 19th from 12:00 pm – 8:00 pm, many gathered at Hadley Park in Nashville to celebrate Juneteenth at the Music City Freedom Festival. This free, family event hosted many local businesses and organizations, which came out to support each other and the community, as well as local bands and entertainment. Among the […] The post Music City Freedom Festival – A Juneteenth Celebration appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

After Two Years, Nashville’s Live on the Green Festival Returns in 2022

Lightning 100, Nashville’s Independent Radio, is proud to announce the exciting return of Live On The Green on Labor Day Weekend, September 1-5, 2022. It’s been two years since fans have been able to attend the beloved festival in person at Nashville’s Public Square Park and this year’s event is a celebration of the community […] The post After Two Years, Nashville’s Live on the Green Festival Returns in 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Food & Drinks
State
Nevada State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
Nashville, TN
Restaurants
City
Gatlinburg, TN
Nashville, TN
Lifestyle
Nashville, TN
Food & Drinks
City
Nashville, TN
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Wilson County Source

Here are 10 Ways to Spend Time with Dad on Father’s Day

If you’re still wondering what to buy Dad for Father’s Day, we’ve got some great suggestions. Instead of purchasing a particular item, why not consider an “experience gift,” – something fun you and dad can do together! We’ve put together a list of ways to be active, have fun, and most of all enjoy a […] The post Here are 10 Ways to Spend Time with Dad on Father’s Day appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

‘This is Us’ Actress Chrissy Metz to Perform at City Winery in Nashville

Award-winning actress and EMI Nashville recording artist Chrissy Metz announces Chrissy Metz Live at City Winery, a seven-city tour kicking off Aug. 9 in Washington, D.C. stopping in Nashville on September 1. The intimate setting of City Winery provides the perfect atmosphere for Metz’s affable, easy-going presence and storytelling to match her relatable music, from […] The post ‘This is Us’ Actress Chrissy Metz to Perform at City Winery in Nashville appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Everything You Need to Know About Downtown Nashville’s 4th of July Celebration

Old Dominion will headline Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th presented by Dr Pepper, the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp announced. A free Amazon Family Fun Zone will be open on Sunday, July 3, from noon to 6 p.m., and Monday, July 4 from noon to 5 p.m. with inflatables and live music. Previously […] The post Everything You Need to Know About Downtown Nashville’s 4th of July Celebration appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Wilson Weekend: 5 Things to do This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and around Wilson County. Hendersonville Main Street Porch Festival Saturday, June 18, 10:00am-6:00pm 105 Hazel Path, Hendersonville, TN Hazel Path Mansion The Hendersonville Main Street Porch Fest is a free, live music festival with food and shopping vendors! Main Street Porch Fest highlights […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Things to do This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Blake Shelton
Wilson County Source

Tennessee Titans to Host Food Drive to Celebrate 615 Day

The Tennessee Titans today announced the launch of a week-long food drive in honor of next week’s “615 Day,” celebrated annually in Nashville on June 15. The “Celebrate 615” food drive benefits Second Harvest Food Bank and will take place from Wednesday, June 8 – Wednesday, June 15. Participants are encouraged to bring Second Harvest […] The post Tennessee Titans to Host Food Drive to Celebrate 615 Day appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

The Nashville Symphony Presents The Music of Queen on June 26

The show that rocked a sold-out Schermerhorn for three straight nights returns to Ascend Amphitheater. Vocalist Justin Sargent channels the spirit of the legendary Freddie Mercury, joining a rock band and your Nashville Symphony to perform orchestral arrangements of all your Queen favorites. Hits include “We Are the Champions,” “We Will Rock You,” “Another One […] The post The Nashville Symphony Presents The Music of Queen on June 26 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Teresa Lashelle Malone

Teresa Lashelle Malone, age 62 of Watertown, Tennessee passed away on Monday morning, June 20, 2022 at her residence. Born March 15, 1960 in Cookeville, Teresa was a member of Rome Baptist Church and an employee of Lifeway Distribution Center. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Wayne Malone; children, Elizabeth (Ray) Patton […] The post OBITUARY: Teresa Lashelle Malone appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WATERTOWN, TN
Wilson County Source

5 of the Best Moments from CMA Fest 2022

After a two-year delay, country fans descended upon Nashville for CMA Fest 2022. CMA shared that more than 80,000 fans from all 50 states attended the festival with a record-breaking 39 foreign countries attending the 2022 event that featured 260 acts performing. If you didn’t make it out this year, CMA will hold celebrate its […] The post 5 of the Best Moments from CMA Fest 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Red Entertainment#Ol Red#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Southern#Ole
Wilson County Source

Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: June 12, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from June 12 to June 17. Cheatham County Source 12 Men Charged in Nashville Undercover Sex Trafficking Operation A two-day undercover operation by MNPD Human Trafficking detectives, with the assistance of the TBI and Homeland Security Investigations, resulted in ten men being charged with trafficking. Read […] The post Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: June 12, 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

Nashville SC Falls at Home to Sporting Kansas City

NASHVILLE, Tenn.  (June 19, 2022) – Nashville Soccer Club suffered its first home defeat since Nov. 4, 2020, on Sunday evening in a 2-1 loss to Sporting Kansas City in front of a crowd of 29,269 at GEODIS Park. Nashville SC forward Aké Loba scored Nashville’s goal in the second half after attacking the net and jumping […] The post Nashville SC Falls at Home to Sporting Kansas City appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Titans Derrick Henry Motivated for 2022 Season

From Tennessee Titans/Jim Wyatt NASHVILLE – Derrick Henry has plenty of reasons to be motivated. For starters, the memory of last season’s playoff loss to the Bengals has stuck with the Titans running back. “It definitely fueled me in the offseason,” Henry said. Questions about whether Henry can pick up where he left off pre-injury […] The post Titans Derrick Henry Motivated for 2022 Season appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Florence Webb Ash

Mrs. Florence Webb Ash of Lebanon, Tennessee passed away on Monday, June 20, 2022, at her home, she was 86 years old. Born September 29, 1935, in Smith County, she is the daughter of the late Eddie and Lillian Atwood Webb. She was a homemaker and a member of Knob Spring Missionary Baptist Church. In […] The post OBITUARY: Florence Webb Ash appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Wilson County Source

Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood & Hendersonville Has the Equipment You Need to Crush the Competition Like Rafael Nadal at Your Tennis Matches All Summer Long!

Tennis is the perfect way to get exercise, stay active, and enjoy a little friendly competition! With a variety of upcoming championships to watch and get inspired, there’s never been a better time to check in on your tennis game and look for ways to improve it. This summer’s championships are already underway! The French […] The post Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood & Hendersonville Has the Equipment You Need to Crush the Competition Like Rafael Nadal at Your Tennis Matches All Summer Long! appeared first on Wilson County Source.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Ascension Saint Thomas and Upstream Rehabilitation Announce Partnership Expansion

PATIENTS TO RECEIVE INDUSTRY-LEADING OUTPATIENT REHAB AT 104 LOCATIONS Ascension Saint Thomas and Upstream Rehabilitation, the nation’s largest dedicated outpatient physical therapy provider, are expanding their existing partnership to include BenchMark Physical Therapy. This expansion further advances a unique and innovative model of hospital system and outpatient rehabilitation collaboration in Tennessee. Upstream operates outpatient and […] The post Ascension Saint Thomas and Upstream Rehabilitation Announce Partnership Expansion appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

Fishing Advisory Issued for Cheatham Reservoir

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) today announced a precautionary fish consumption advisory due to polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) on Cheatham Reservoir in Davidson County. In 2020 and 2021, TDEC collected fish from Cheatham Reservoir at Shelby Street and Bordeaux Bridges. Based on the fish tissue results, a precautionary fish consumption advisory is being […] The post Fishing Advisory Issued for Cheatham Reservoir appeared first on Wilson County Source.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

Ascension Saint Thomas and Kindred Rehabilitation Services Open New Rehabilitation Hospital in Nashville

Ascension Saint Thomas and Kindred Rehabilitation Services, a business unit of Brentwood-based LifePoint Health, opened today Ascension Saint Thomas Rehabilitation Hospital at 310 21st Avenue North in Nashville. Ascension Saint Thomas Rehabilitation Hospital began accepting its first patients this week. Located on the Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown campus, the new 66,000-square-foot, 40-bed rehabilitation hospital provides […] The post Ascension Saint Thomas and Kindred Rehabilitation Services Open New Rehabilitation Hospital in Nashville appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

Lebanon, TN
685
Followers
1K+
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

Wilson County Source is your personal portal to all things Wilson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://wilsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy