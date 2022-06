We tolerate evil

We tolerate evil. We condemn the German people for tolerating Hitler and the Nazis. We condemn the Russian people for tolerating Putin et al. We say nothing when a teacher is forced out for telling the truth. We tolerate evil.

Tolerate: To allow the existence, practice or act of without prohibition or hinderance; permit. To endure without repugnance, put up with; to accept.

Maye Oliva Brekke, Milbank