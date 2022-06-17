ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

Free breakfast, lunch available in Newport through summer meals program

By Newport Daily News
The Newport Daily News
The Newport Daily News
 4 days ago

With summer right around the corner, it’s time to think about keeping children healthy while school is out. Newport Public Schools provides free meals to children during the summer.

This summer, meals will be served at:

• Vernon Park: Monday-Thursday, (June 27-Aug. 19) from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., lunch; 2 p.m.-3 p.m., snack

• Thompson Middle School: Monday-Thursday, (Aug. 1-31) 8 a.m.-8:20 a.m., breakfast only

• Rogers High School: Monday-Thursday, July 5-July 28, 8 a.m.-8:30 a.m., breakfast only

• Miantonomi Park: Monday-Friday, June 27- Aug. 26, noon-12:30 p.m., lunch only.

There are no income requirements or registration. Any child under age 18 may come to eat. For more information, contact Cindy King, Director of Dining Services/Chartwells, 401-842-1911.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qiRPw_0gDvdJnz00

Each year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture partners with local organizations like Newport Public Schools to provide free meals to children when school is out for the summer. For more information about the national Summer Food Service Program, visit http://www.fns.usda.gov/cnd/summer. For more information on summer feeding sites near you including locations and serving times around the state, contact the United Way by dialing 211.

This summer, meals will also be available for all children enrolled in:

• Team Fame (June 20-Aug. 18, no program July 4-15).

• Newport Public School Extended School Year (July 5-Aug. 4)

• NFCOZ Summer Learning Academy (July 5-Aug. 12)

• Bike Newport (July 25-Aug.19)

• Thompson 101 (Aug. 15-19)

For more information, call Cindy King, director of dining/Chartwells Newport Public Schools, at 401-842-1911.

Meals will be available to all enrolled children, free of charge. Participating sites must demonstrate economic need by collecting income information for participants to demonstrate that at least 50% of the participating population meets the eligibility standards.

Children who are members of SNAP or RI Works assistance households are automatically eligible to receive free meal benefits at eligible sites.

This article originally appeared on Newport Daily News: Free breakfast, lunch available in Newport through summer meals program

